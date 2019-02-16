COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum will be presenting a selection of “Works from the Permanent Collection” filling its three main floor Galleries from Feb. 22 through March 30, 2019. The exhibition will feature painting, sculpture and fiber art including many of the larger works in the collection. A highlight of the exhibition will be the 17’ long Mary Wilson Triptych by North Bend, Ore. artist Mitch Geisert. The painting in three panels is a tribute to talents of jazz singer Mary Wilson and was donated to the Museum in 1993 by the family of the artist.
Other works in the exhibition include two bronze sculptures, by Ophir, Oregon artist Douglas Purdy. The Coos Art Museum’s Permanent Collection now consists of over 610 artworks and is growing through donations and occasional purchases. The collection contains many original works by Pacific Northwest artists and this exhibition includes many notable Oregon artists.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to Museum members.