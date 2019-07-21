NORTH BEND — Heike-Marie Eubanks will present a talk at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the North Bend Public Library on winter gardening. By planting cold-tolerant crops, gardeners can take advantage of the late summer temperatures to give new seeds and plants a chance to develop and thrive.
Heike-Marie Eubanks is a familiar face to the local garden community. A member of the Coquille Valley Seed Savers, she has led talks on seed saving, organic farming and bio-dynamics, all of which she practices on her 42-acre farm in Myrtle Point. In her own words, “Even though I have over 40 years of gardening experience, I never formally studied Botany or Horticulture. I have no degree or credentials, but I gladly share what I have learned on the way.”