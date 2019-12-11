BANDON — The campground and overnight facilities at Bullards Beach State Park opened for reservations Dec. 9 for stays between Jan. 1, 2020 – March 9, 2020 after a construction project was postponed. All overnight facilities — including full-hookup campsites, electrical sites and yurts — are open through those months.
The campground, which is open year-round, had initially been slated for a winter closure due to a sewer line construction project. That project has been rescheduled for Nov. 16, 2020-March 15, 2021. The campground will be closed during the project.
The sewer line project will modernize the system and allow for more consistent sewer operation in the campground, which translates to fewer disruptions in service for park visitors.
You have free articles remaining.
Campsites and other overnight facilities are able to be reserved in advance up to nine months before the first night of stay; for example, campsite reservations for November 2020 can be made as early as February 2020, and so on.
Find information about Bullards Beach and nearby state campgrounds at oregonstateparks.org or call the state parks info center at 800-551-6949.