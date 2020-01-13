COOS BAY — The Willamette University Chamber Choir and Willamette Singers, under the direction of Wallace Long, will perform Thursday, Jan. 16. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Marshfield High School auditorium.
The performance will include a variety of sacred and secular works, both a cappella and accompanied. The Marshfield High School choir, directed by Gaylene Adamson and the North Bend High school choir, directed by Ken Graber also will perform in the classical portion of the concert. The concert is free and open to the public, although a goodwill donation is encouraged.
The Chamber Choir performance will include: “Ave Maris Stella” by Mark Thomas; “Sanctus” by Frank Martin; “Cloudburst” by Eric Whitacre; and “Baba Yetu” by Christopher Tin. The Willamette Singers, vocal jazz ensemble, will perform selections including: “What a Fool Believes” by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins; “Almost Like Being in Love” by Lerner and Lowe; “Harold’s House of Jazz” by Richie Cole and David Lahm; and, “Well Loved” by Becca Stevens.
The Willamette Chamber Choir is a 45-voice ensemble that performs throughout the Northwest. Their latest CD, “Stars,” is a compilation of the choir’s best recordings from 2010-2015, and it was released in the fall of 2015. The Willamette Chamber Choir performed at the Northwest Regional Convention of the American Choral Directors Association in Portland in March of 2018 and is performing for the Oregon Music Educators Association Conference in Eugene, 2020.
The Willamette Singers is a 17-member vocal jazz ensemble. The Singers’ 23rd CD, “Black Magic” was released in the fall of 2019. The Willamette Singers performed at the National Convention of the ACDA in Dallas, Texas in March of 2013 and at the Northwest Regional Convention of ACDA in Seattle in March of 2014, and is performing for the Oregon Music Educators Association Conference in Eugene, 2020. DownBeat Magazine selected the Singers as the Best Large Collegiate Vocal Jazz Ensemble in the nation for three of the last six years.