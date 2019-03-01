COOS BAY — South Coast Inventors is a free to attend non-profit organization. The next monthly meeting is at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, March 7th, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave., in room 207.
John and Tara Moore, owners of the Wildflour Cafe and Catering Company, in North Bend, will be the next speakers. They will speak about how about how they started their business, the technical challenges of opening a restaurant, and the change from Oregon Coast Culinary Institute Instructors to entrepreneurs. https://www.wildflour-catering.com/
Our group helps turn your idea into products, improve existing ones or help you to start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect your ideas.
For more information, visit the club's website at southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.