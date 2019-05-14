PORT ORFORD —Everyone is invited to join Wild Rivers Land Trust for an evening of music and mingling Sunday, May 26th at the old Cheese Factory in Langlois. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and live music by Portland singer/songwriter Steve Greenwood will begin at 7 p.m. This is the first fundraiser of the year for the local non-profit organization and a great opportunity to learn more about WRLT’s mission and conservation work on the southern Oregon coast.
An in advance $15 donation can be made online at http://wildriverslandtrust.org/giving or at the door. Light refreshments will be served. The Cheese Factory is located at 94179 Allen Boice Drive, Langlois. Parking is limited so carpooling is suggested.
If you would like to know more about Wild Rivers Land Trust, visit the website their Facebook page at facebook.com/WildRiversLandTrust/ or by calling the office at 541-366-2130.
Wild Rivers Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to secure Oregon’s legacy of clean waters, healthy habitats and working lands for future generations. For more information on Wild Rivers Land Trust, contact Ann Schmierer, Executive Director, at 541-366-2130.