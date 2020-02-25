NORTH BEND — From 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, the North Bend Public Library welcomes the Wild Rivers Land Trust as they present a free showing of "Klamath," a film by Aaron Moffitt. "Klamath" shows the Klamath-Siskiyou eco-region, one of the few remaining ancient coniferous forests.
The Klamath-Siskiyou region is the subject of a proposal to create the Ancient Forest National Park, which would straddle the Oregon/California border. The Wild Rivers Land Trust works to preserve wild rivers in Southern Oregon, from the Tenmile Lakes to the Oregon/California border. In April, WRLT will return with Run Wild Run Free: 50 Years of Wild and Scenic Rivers, a documentary celebrating 50 years of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968.
For more information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see visit: northbendoregon.us_library or call Drea Douglas 541-756-0400.