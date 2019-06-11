FLORENCE — Legendary folksinger and storyteller Adam Miller presents his award-winning Woody Guthrie: "When the World’s on Fire" at p.m. Sunday, July 14, (the anniversary of Guthrie’s birth) at the Siuslaw Public Library, 1460 Ninth Street in Florence, Ore. For more information call: (541) 997-3132. The concert is free to the public. Please arrive early for best seating. Miller’s website is: Folksinging.org
In his short life, Woody Guthrie (1912-1967) authored over 1,000 American songs – and he didn’t use an original melody for any of them! Adam Miller’s outstandingmusical tribute, Woody Guthrie: When the World’s on Fire, tells the story of the man who wrote, “This Land is Your Land,” one of the most widespread English language folksongs. Miller’s original non-fiction account of Guthrie’s life received the prestigious Storytelling World Award in 2019.
Engaging, educational, entertaining folk troubadour
An artist whose kind has dwindled to an endangered species, Adam Miller is a renowned old-school American troubadour and a natural-born storyteller. One of the premier autoharpists in the world, he is an accomplished folklorist, song-collector, and raconteur, who has amassed a remarkable repertoire of more than 5,000 songs. Miller is a masterful entertainer who never fails to get his audience singing along. He accompanies his resonant baritone voice with lively finger-picking acoustic guitar, and stunningly beautiful autoharp melodies. Skillfully interweaving folksongs and the stories behind them with the elegance of a documentary filmmaker, he has distinguished himself as one of the great interpreters of American folksongs and as a storyteller par excellence. And he is that rare performer who appeals to audiences of all ages.
Traveling 70,000 miles a year, Miller performs over 200 concerts annually in 48 states, from the Everglades to the Arctic Circle. More than 1.5 million students have attended his Singing Through History! school assembly programs. He has performed live in over 2,000 American public libraries. Folksinging.org