WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

Al-Anon Family Group Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. Meetings are confidential. Free, family friendly, all ages.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

Elkton Spring Community Dinner 6-7 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38, Elkton. Cost is $10 per person, kids under 12 will be $5. Guests will have a choice of margarita, veggie or balsamic chicken pizza, with honey biscuits on the side, served with a spring salad and chocolate chip meringue cookies. RSVP before March 30. ececinfo@elktonbutterflies.com; 541-584-2692

Sons of Serendip Concert 7 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 290 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Presented by Coos County Community Concert Association. Tickets $30 online at www.cccca.NET or at the door. 541-297-4008

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

Circles in the Sand 9 a.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Circles in the Sand 10 a.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

Circles in the Sand 10 a.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com\

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

