WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
Al-Anon Family Group Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. Meetings are confidential. Free, family friendly, all ages.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
Elkton Spring Community Dinner 6-7 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38, Elkton. Cost is $10 per person, kids under 12 will be $5. Guests will have a choice of margarita, veggie or balsamic chicken pizza, with honey biscuits on the side, served with a spring salad and chocolate chip meringue cookies. RSVP before March 30. ececinfo@elktonbutterflies.com; 541-584-2692
Sons of Serendip Concert 7 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 290 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Presented by Coos County Community Concert Association. Tickets $30 online at www.cccca.NET or at the door. 541-297-4008
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Al-Anon Family Group Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. Meetings are confidential. Free, family friendly, all ages.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
Circles in the Sand 9 a.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
Circles in the Sand 10 a.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
Circles in the Sand 10 a.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com\
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
Al-Anon Family Group Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. Meetings are confidential. Free, family friendly, all ages.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
Al-Anon Family Group Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. Meetings are confidential. Free, family friendly, all ages.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
Al-Anon Family Group Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. Meetings are confidential. Free, family friendly, all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In