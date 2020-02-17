WHAT'S UP
Saturday, Feb. 1
Community Garden Workday 9:30 a.m., Lady Bug Landing Community Garden, Eighth & Anderson, Coos Bay. Volunteers will prep beds for spring gardening. Rain or shine.
Chess for Success Coos Curry Regional Chess Tournament 10 a.m., Coquille High School Library, 499 W Central, Coquille. Open to students K-12. Fee is $25. Register at chessforsuccess.org/play using Coos Curry Region 18.
A to Z Exhibit Opening 10 a.m.-noon, Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. Kids' activity: Oceans in a Bottle. cooshistory.org
Friends of Coos Bay Public Library Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Member access at 9. Memberships available at the door, $5.
Community Garden Orientation 11 a.m., Lady Bug Landing Community Garden, Eighth & Anderson, Coos Bay. Meet at the garden shed, rain or shine. Bring your umbrella and a chair.
'Small Works & Miniatures' with 'Eye of the Lens' Show Openings 2-4 p.m., Art By the Sea Gallery & Studio, 145 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon. Lois Olds and Archie Davenport featured artists. Live music by Candace Kreitlow. Refreshments.
Florence Crab Crack 4-7 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence. Advance ticket only, $45. Meals include a whole Dungeness crab, pasta, coleslaw, garlic bread, beverage and a dessert. Silent auction. Limited to 400 tickets, 541-997-9110. Proceeds benefit Florence Food Share.
"And Then There Were None" 7 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. http://thelibertytheatre.org/
South Coast Community Contra Dance 7-10 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. Live music: The Little Match Girls; caller: Paul Poresky. Alcohol- and fragrance-free. Refreshments are available. Admission: $7; students w/ID and seniors over 60, $6; members $5. Supervised children under 6 admitted free. http://southcoastfolksociety.wordpress.com
Rich's Karaoke 7-11 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Members and their guests welcome.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Friends of Coos Bay Public Library Used Book Sale noon-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Half-price books, bring a bag.
Acoustic Jam 1-4 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 101 and 42S, Bandon. All acoustic musicians welcome to play a variety of music. Mic will be available. Refreshments. 541-982-4445
"And Then There Were None" 2 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. http://thelibertytheatre.org/
Monday, Feb. 3
The Maxwell Quartet 7 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 290 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Presented by Coos County Community Concert Association. Tickets $30 online at www.cccca.NET or at the door. 541-297-4008
Thursday, Feb. 6
Speed Dating: Ages 30-60 5-7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Registration and valid ID are required. Bring your favorite book or something to talk about. 541-269-1101
"A River's Last Chance" 6:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Presented with Wild Rivers Land Trust. Free but RSVP with name and number in your party to pamela@wildriverslandtrust.org
Community Chorus of Florence Spring Concert Rehearsal & Registration 6:30 p.m,., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 Highway 101, Florence. Conductor, David Aakre. www.communitychorusflorenceoregon.org
Friday, Feb. 7
Live Music with Caught Red Handed 7 p.m., Mr Ed's, 320 Oregon St., Port Orford.
Live Music with Timberwolf 7-11 p.m., Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay.
"She Kills Monsters" 7 p.m., Marshfield High School Drama Lab, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Sensitive material, some language, teen topics. Presented by Madrala Players under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow. Admission $8, $5 for seniors & student.
Bandon Showcase: Ian O'Sullivan 7:30 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets $25. www.bandonshowcase.org
Live Music with Fretland 8 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Bulldog Pageant Fundraiser Yard Sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Bend High School Hall of Champions, 2323 Pacific Ave., North Bend. Proceeds will go to Every Child Coos County. hhqadir@nbend.k12.or.us
'Crack Up' 36th Annual Charleston Crab Feed 11 a.m.-3 p.m., North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway, North Bend. Projected priced: whole crab meal $20, half $16. Meals include beans, pasta salad, garlic bread and a beverage. Miller's at the Cove will offer beer and wine for sale. Desserts starting at $2. Prizes.
Eco-Film Fest noon-5 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Noon, A River's Last Chance; 1:30, Charlie & the Curious Otters; 2:45, Run Wild, Run Free. Presented by Wild Rivers Land Trust. Appropriate for ages 8 and older.
Charles of Charleston Celebration 4-7 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Potluck event and bring photos of Charles to share (no originals). Questions? Call 541-217-8242
18th Annual Burns Night Celebration 5 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel Salmon Room, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Begins with social hour, banquet and program begins at 6 p.m. Scottish attire suggested, not required. Live entertainment and traditional dishes. Tickets $40 at Ko-Kwel Gifts or by calling 800-953-4800, ext. 9.
Miss Coos County Scholarship Pageant 6:30 p.m., Hales Center for the Performing Arts, Southwestern Oregon Community College campus; tickets are $17 each and available through brownpapertickets.com, must be printed out or can be picked up at will call. Tickets should also be available at the door for $20 each, but the event has sold out the past few years so pre-sales are encouraged.
"She Kills Monsters" 7 p.m., Marshfield High School Drama Lab, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Sensitive material, some language, teen topics. Presented by Madrala Players under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow. Admission $8, $5 for seniors & student.
Trivia Night Fundraiser 7 p.m., The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW, Bandon. Teams of 4-6 players compete. Entry fee $15 for adults, $10 for students, includes pizza. Snacks and beverages available to purchase. Prizes and traveling trophy. Proceed go to children's library programs.
Rich's Karaoke 7-11 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Members and their guests welcome.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Bulldog Pageant Fundraiser Yard Sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Bend High School Hall of Champions, 2323 Pacific Ave., North Bend. Proceeds will go to Every Child Coos County. hhqadir@nbend.k12.or.us
"She Kills Monsters" 2 p.m., Marshfield High School Drama Lab, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Sensitive material, some language, teen topics. Presented by Madrala Players under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow. Admission $8, $5 for seniors & student.
Drinking Civilly: Philosophy 3 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. A guided discussion on political philosophy.
Monday, Feb. 10
Classic Movie Night: "Roberta" 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. Irene Dunne, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rodgers
Tuesday, Feb. 11
10th Anniversary Celebration 5-7 p.m., Coastal Diagnostic Testing Group, 1957 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Appetizers, beverages, door prizes and more.
Inspirational Talk by Former Inmate Ray Fox 6-7:30 p.m., Southwestern's Eden Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Through Toastmasters,, while in prison, Ray learned the value of public speaking.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
"Exploring Oregon's Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide" with Chandra LeGue 7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Presented by Cape Arago Audubon Society. Refreshments, and a raffle for a copy of the author's book.
Thursday, Feb. 13
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Central Coast Christian Women's Luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pony Village Mall, Suite 138, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Inclusive lunch $11.50, catered by Aromas Cafe. RSVP to 541-294-9969. Guest speaker: Brenda Hodges. Special program: Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus.
"A River's Last Chance" 6 p.m., Port Orford Public Library, 1421 Oregon St., Port Orford. Presented with Wild Rivers Land Trust. Free but RSVP with name and number in your party to pamela@wildriverslandtrust.org
Pub Science: Gorse is Gross 6-7:30 p.m., Bandon Brewing Co., 395 Second St. SE, Bandon. Presented by Gorse Action Group. Topic will be on specific solutions for gorse abatement.
2020 Young Artists Reception & Award Presentations 7-8:30 p.m., Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Highway 42, Coquille. Artists aged 3-18, in five age categories will be recognized for fine art, sculpture and mixed media.
Pub Trivia 7:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Tables compete for prizes.
Friday, Feb. 14
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Gorse Blossom Festival 3-9 p.m., Bandon Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon. Admission $10, includes commemorative glass for tastes. Tastes and bites available, live music and other entertainment. gorseblossomfest.com
Wine Tasting with Delfino Vineyards 5-7 p.m., Mindpower Gallery, 417 Fir Ave., Reedsport. Five different wines, Valentine's Day desserts, light appetizers. Open mic event. 541-271-2485
"Lewis Carroll Uncorked" 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets: $10, seniors and students $8, children $5. http://thedolphinplayhouse.com
Live Music with Al Giardinelli & Hot Club Ensemble 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Tables compete for prizes.
"She Kills Monsters" 7 p.m., Marshfield High School Drama Lab, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Sensitive material, some language, teen topics. Presented by Madrala Players under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow. Admission $8, $5 for seniors & student.
Saturday, Feb. 15
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Gorse Blossom Festival noon-9 p.m., Bandon Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon. Admission $10, includes commemorative glass for tastes. Tastes and bites available, live music and other entertainment. gorseblossomfest.com
"The Long Way Home" Documentary Film 1:30-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library large meeting room, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Viewer discretion advised. Depicts plight of Jewish refugees after WWII that contributed to state of Israel. Academy Award Best Documentary Feature 1998 will be introduced by Rabbi Jaqueline Brodsky.
LWV 100th Birthday Celebration & Movie: "Suffragette" 2 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. League of Women Voters Coos County will celebrate the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
"Lewis Carroll Uncorked" 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. http://thedolphinplayhouse.com
"She Kills Monsters" 7 p.m., Marshfield High School Drama Lab, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Sensitive material, some language, teen topics. Presented by Madrala Players under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow. Admission $8, $5 for seniors & student.
Live Music with Jeremiah & the Red Eyes 7:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Sunday, Feb. 16
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Gorse Blossom Festival Bloody Mary Stroll 10-11 a.m., start at Bandon Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon. Limited ticket event $30, includes commemorative mug, T-shirt, a Bloody Mary prepared with Stillwagon Distillery Vodka that can be loaded by visiting participating locations, and admission to the festival. gorseblossomfest.com
Gorse Blossom Festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandon Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon. Admission $10, includes commemorative glass for tastes. Tastes and bites available, live music and other entertainment. gorseblossomfest.com
"Lewis Carroll Uncorked" 2 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets: $10, seniors and students $8, children $5. http://thedolphinplayhouse.com
"She Kills Monsters" 2 p.m., Marshfield High School Drama Lab, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Sensitive material, some language, teen topics. Presented by Madrala Players under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow. Admission $8, $5 for seniors & student.
Monday, Feb. 17
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Coos County Democrats Presidents’ Day Celebration 5:30-8 p.m., Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Advance tickets available at 7 Devils Brewing Co., $35 or $40 at the door. Hors d'oeuvres, cake, punch and coffee. No-host bar. Presidential Primary Straw Poll. 541-29-2445
Tuesday, Feb. 18
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m., Masonic Temple No. 59, 625 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
Free dance evening with South Coast Folk Society 6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Live music, free dance instruction. Singles, couples and families are welcome. 541-269-1101
Wednesday, Feb. 19
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Reedsport High School, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. Register at 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org.
Art by the Sea Collage Group 1-3 p.m., 145 Fillmore Ave., SE, Bandon. Bring your own project, materials, ideas to share. $5. 541-347-5355
Seagrass Music Festival: Dustbowl Revival in Concert 7-9 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Opening band: Jared & The Mill. Tickets, $15 available at 7 Devils Brewing Co. or Checkerberry's Flowers & Gifts.
Thursday, Feb. 20
You have free articles remaining.
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Red Cross Blood Drive 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bay Area Hospital, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
Art by the Sea Snow Scenes in Acrylic 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 145 Fillmore Ave., SE, Bandon. Maximum of six students, minimum of 4. $35. 541-347-5355
Friday, Feb. 21
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fred Meyer, 4701 US Highway 101, Florence. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
"Lewis Carroll Uncorked" 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets: $10, seniors and students $8, children $5. http://thedolphinplayhouse.com
"She Kills Monsters" 7 p.m., Marshfield High School Drama Lab, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Sensitive material, some language, teen topics. Presented by Madrala Players under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow. Admission $8, $5 for seniors & student.
Live Music with Hillstomp 8 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Saturday, Feb. 22
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Explore Fostering Coffeehouse Event 1-3 p.m., Frazier's Bakery, 23 First St., Coquille. 951-323-4354
Learn to Dance Salsa 1:30 p.m., Odd Fellows Building, Highway 42S and Ohio Street, Bandon. $8 for youth and students, $15 for adults. 541-332-5011
Teddy Bear Toss 4 p.m., Southwestern's Prosper Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Stuffed animals will be donated to Kids' HOPE Center, Bay Area Hospital's pediatric and Child Abuse Prevention Center for Coos County.
Ladies Night 5-9 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel Salmon Room, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Fundraiser hosted by Charleston Fishing Families. Entry, $5. Must be 18 or older. Five raffle tickets will entry, $20. Light appetizers included. Wine pull, silent auction.
Bandon Crab Fest 6-10 p.m., Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon. Meals $45, includes full crab, cheese appetizers, chowder, pasta salad, roll, beverage and dessert; prime-rib option, $50. Kids' menu and activities. Live music. Adult beverages available.
"Lewis Carroll Uncorked" 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets: $10, seniors and students $8, children $5. http://thedolphinplayhouse.com
"She Kills Monsters" 7 p.m., Marshfield High School Drama Lab, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Sensitive material, some language, teen topics. Presented by Madrala Players under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow. Admission $8, $5 for seniors & student.
Rich's Karaoke 7-11 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Members and their guests welcome.
Sunday, Feb. 23
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Bandon Crab Fest noon-4 p.m., Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon. Meals $45, includes full crab, cheese appetizers, chowder, pasta salad, roll, beverage and dessert; prime-rib option, $50. Kids' menu and activities. Live music. Adult beverages available.
"Lewis Carroll Uncorked" 2 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets: $10, seniors and students $8, children $5. http://thedolphinplayhouse.com
"She Kills Monsters" 2 p.m., Marshfield High School Drama Lab, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Sensitive material, some language, teen topics. Presented by Madrala Players under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow. Admission $8, $5 for seniors & student.
Monday, Feb. 24
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Travel Night: Civil War Battlefields with Gary Will 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Coquille High School, 499 W Central Blvd., Coquille. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
Thursday, Feb. 27
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Speed Dating: 50 and Older 5-7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Registration and valid ID are required. Bring your favorite book or something to talk about. 541-269-1101
Friday, Feb. 28
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Volunteer Fair 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Learn about organizations you may want to become involved with. 541-269-1101
"A River's Last Chance" 5:30 p.m., Gold Beach Public Library, 94341 Third St., Gold Beach. Presented with Wild Rivers Land Trust. Free but RSVP with name and number in your party to pamela@wildriverslandtrust.org
Live Music with Family Mystic 8 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Saturday, Feb. 29
"A grain of sand, a drop of water" artist reception 3-5 p.m., Bandon Library Art Gallery, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
Zonta Club of Coos Bay Area's Annual Celebrity Dinner 5:30 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, Salmon Room, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Leap Back in Time: Zonta's Celebrity Prom. Judge Megan Jacquot, honored guest. 541-297-6537
Rich's Karaoke 7-11 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Members and their guests welcome.
CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS
Saturday, Feb. 1
Tide of the Toddlers — Natural World 10-11 a.m., South Slough Reserve Interpretive Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston. Cost is $2 per toddler. Limited space. Open to ages 1-5. Song, reading and craft leaning. Register online at www.southsloughfriends.org.
North Bend Seed Library Program: Macro-Permaculture 1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Presented by Grant Wartnik, president of Coquille Valley Seed Community. Topic: permanent and agriculture — issues related to the sustainability and resilience found in natural ecosystems.
Saturday Seminar with Dr Ruth Miller 2-4 p.m., Evergreen Court at Bay Crest Village, 451 O'Connell St., North Bend. Transformational Consciousness: What is it? How do you achieve it? www.oregonsouthcoastuu.org
Raising Backyard Chickens 2:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Presentation by Pat Furay, Coquille 4-H Poultry Leader and Coos County Fair Poultry Barn Superintendent.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Keto Reset Class: Week 3-Launch into Keto 1:30-3 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m., Natural Grocers' Vitamin Cottage, 562 N Broadway, Coos Bay.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Acrylic Painting with Allen 'Tony' Adams 9 a.m.-noon, Gallery By the Bay Art Salon, 2100 Union, North Bend. Learn techniques from former Disney screen artist, General Dynamics Corp. graphic artist. Appropriate for beginners, $25 per lesson. Tuesdays through February. RSVP by calling or texting 541-751-5110.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
What, When & How to Plant for May's Plant Sale 1-3 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Coos Bay Garden Club's guest speakers will be from the plant sale committee and Master Gardener members.
Centering Prayer and Book Group 3:30-5 p.m., Holy Name Catholic Church, 50 S Dean St., Coquille. Reading from "Into the Silent Land: A Guide to the Christian Practice of Contemplation," by Martin Laird. 541-222-0237
Drop-in Computer Lab 3-5 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your device for assistance. No formal lecture or registration is required. First-come, first-served.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Suicide Prevention Training & Lunch Forum for Veterans 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. or 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. RSVP to CoosSuicidePrevention@gmail.com
Friday, Feb. 7
AARP We Need to Talk: About Your Driving Class 1-2:30 p.m., Newmark Center, Room 207, 2100 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Find out when and how the conversation needs to happen when someone needs to limit or stop driving.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Paint & Sip with Karylynn Keppol 5:15-8:30 p.m., Mindpower Gallery, 417 Fir Ave., Reedsport. Fee $40, supplies, first glass of wine included. Register by calling or messaging 541-217-2485.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fundraiser Fishing Clinic 10 a.m., Honey Badger Ranch Cabin, 375 Appleton Lane, Powers. Fee $25. Proceeds go to Powers television transmitter repairs. Guests will receive general instruction on steelhead fishing from James Clausen, the fish whisperer, and use his hand tied lures. A barbecue chicken lunch will be provided. Bring your pole, license and dress for the weather. You will be right on the South Fork of the Coquille River. Register by calling 541-404-7348.
Keto Reset Class: Week 4-Surefire Keto Hacks 1:30-3 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m., Natural Grocers' Vitamin Cottage, 562 N Broadway, Coos Bay.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Acrylic Painting with Allen 'Tony' Adams 9 a.m.-noon, Gallery By the Bay Art Salon, 2100 Union, North Bend. Learn techniques from former Disney screen artist, General Dynamics Corp. graphic artist. Appropriate for beginners, $25 per lesson. Tuesdays through February. RSVP by calling or texting 541-751-5110.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
AARP Driver Safety Course 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Newmark Center, Room 207, 2100 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Drivers 55 and older may qualify for reduced insurance premiums. Cost to AARP members $15, nonmembers $20. Register by calling 541-269-0845.
Astronomy Lecture: Science at CERN - The World's Largest Particle Accelerator 7 p.m., Hales Center for the Performing Arts, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Presented by Dr Heidi Schellman, Professor of Physics and department chair at OSU.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Nutrition & Hypertension 5:30-6:30 p.m., Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Friday, Feb. 14
Drop-in Computer Lab 10 a.m.-noon, Coos Bay Public Library Cedar room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your device for assistance. No formal lecture or registration is required. First-come, first-served.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Spanglish Conversational Program 10:30 a.m.-noon, Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. This is not a class but an opportunity to practice Spanish.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Acrylic Painting with Allen 'Tony' Adams 9 a.m.-noon, Gallery By the Bay Art Salon, 2100 Union, North Bend. Learn techniques from former Disney screen artist, General Dynamics Corp. graphic artist. Appropriate for beginners, $25 per lesson. Tuesdays through February. RSVP by calling or texting 541-751-5110.
Buried in Treasures? Workshop 10 a.m.-noon, Coos Health & Wellness, 281 LaClair St., Coos Bay. This 16-week workshop series will help you manage your acquisitions. Register by calling 541-266-6782.
Thursday, Feb. 20
AARP Driver Safety Course 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Shorewood Retirement Apts., 1451 Spruce St., Florence. For drivers 55 and older, some insurance discounts may be available. Cost is $15 to AARP members and $20 to nonmembers. Register by calling 541-997-8444.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Build a Birdhouse Workshop — Sparrow & Wren 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., South Slough Reserve Interpretive Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston. Limited to 5-15 participants. Cost is $8 per participant per birdhouse, limited to one. Materials provided but you can bring a hammer. Register online at www.southsloughfriends.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Acrylic Painting with Allen 'Tony' Adams 9 a.m.-noon, Gallery By the Bay Art Salon, 2100 Union, North Bend. Learn techniques from former Disney screen artist, General Dynamics Corp. graphic artist. Appropriate for beginners, $25 per lesson. RSVP by calling or texting 541-751-5110.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Naloxone Training 2-5 p.m., every 30 minutes at Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Co-hosted by Jamar Ruff and Dane Zahner of HIV Alliance. 541-269-1101
Friday, Feb. 28
2020 Winter Fest Youth Music Workshop 9:30-11:30 a.m., Marshfield High School Auditorium, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Open to area students. workshop presented by Madrona Viola Duo. 541-267-0938
Saturday, Feb. 29
Crabbing Around 10 a.m.-noon, meet at the Charleston Visitor Center, 91141 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Participants will explore the life cycle of crustaceans and ways to harvest them. Dress for the weather. Free but registration is required, www.southsloughfriends.org.