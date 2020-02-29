SUNDAY, MARCH 1
"A grain of sand, a drop of water", photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, Jewelry by Jane Ujhazi. Bandon Library, 1204 11th St., SW, Bandon. 541-347-3221
OCMA's Chamber Jazz Tribute to Matt Utal's Musical Legacy 3 p.m., Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Features New York artists Aaron Johnson and Phil Robson. 541-267-0938
"Nunsensations: Nunsense Vegas Revue" 2 p.m. (final performance), Little Theatre on the Bay, directed by Stiles Gunn, underwritten by Three Rivers Casino and Resort. All ticket proceeds for building restoration. Tickets: thelibertytheatre.org
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Seuss Night 6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Stories, cupcakes, free book for every child. 541-269-1101
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Red Cross Blood Drive 1-6 p.m., Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch, Coquille. Register at 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Fifth Annual Community Career Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Three Rivers Casino, 5647 SW Highway 126, Florence. No fees.
Noloxone Training 2-5 p.m. North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Free training for those interested in administering Noloxone. Sponsored by HIV Alliance and Operation Coos County. 541-756-0400
"Klamath" 6:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Presented with Wild Rivers Land Trust. Free but RSVP with name and number in your party to pamela@wildriverslandtrust.org
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Circles in the Sand 4 p.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com
Red Cross Blood Drive noon-5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 860 Second St. SE, Bandon. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Book Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Friends of the Coos Bay Public Library. $5 memberships available at the door. 541-297-8442
North Bend Seed Library Talk on Food Sovereignty 1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Dale Hodges will speak on both individual food security and regional food sovereignty. http://northbendoregon.us/library, 541-756-0400
Kickstart Art 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Create your own secret forest in pencil using art renaissance words. Great for beginners. $10 per student. Class size is limited. 541-267-3901
VERIFY $$$ 45th Annual Hauser Rural Fire Department Spaghetti Feed 3-7 p.m., North Bay Elementary cafeteria, 93670 Viking Way, North Bend. Door prizes, raffles, T-shirt sales and live entertainment. Adults eat for $8, children and seniors for $5. Proceeds go to Hauser RFD for equipment and training. 541-756-7222
Circles in the Sand 5 p.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com
11th annual Bite of Bandon 6 p.m., Bandon "Barn" Community Center, 1200 11th Street SW, Bandon. 21 or older event includes a raffle, silent and live auctions. Taste signature menu items from local restaurants. $40 individual tickets, $280 for tables of eight. bailey@bandonyouth.org, 503-707-0990
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Book Sale 12-4 p.m. Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Friends of the Coos Bay Public Library. $5 memberships available at the door. 541-297-8442
Eighth annual Bay Area Artists' Association Art Show 1-3 p.m., Light refreshments will be served. Evergreen Court, 451 O'Connell St., North Bend. 541-297-5101.
Circles in the Sand 6 p.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com
MONDAY, MARCH 9
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Powers High School, 1 High School Road, Powers. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
Red Cross Blood Drive noon-5 p.m., Coquille Valley Hospital, 940 E Fifth St., Coquille. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bandon High School, 550 Ninth St. SW, Bandon. Register at 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
American Red Cross Blood Drive 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Marshfield High School, Seventh & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. All eligible donors, especially blood donors with type O blood, are urged to give blood to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. For more information or to make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
"Run Wild Run Free" 6 p.m., Port Orford Public Library, 1421 Oregon St., Port Orford. Presented with Wild Rivers Land Trust. Free but RSVP with name and number in your party to pamela@wildriverslandtrust.org
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Circles in the Sand 10 a.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Charleston Fishing Families' Open House 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oyster Cove Plaza, 63340 Boat Basin Road, Charleston. Refreshments, raffle.
Circles in the Sand 11 a.m., Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Circles in the Sand noon, Bandon. www.sandypathbandon.com
Art by the Sea Explore the Many Ways to Create Image Transfer 1-3 p.m., 145 Fillmore Ave., SE, Bandon. All materials supplied. Students may bring last images in sixes no larger than 3x5. No inkjet. $25. 541-347-5355
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Explore Fostering Coffeehouse Event 2-3:30 p.m., Union Avenue Brew, 1955 Union Ave., North Bend. 951-323-4354
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Art by the Sea Collage Group 1-3 p.m., 145 Fillmore Ave., SE, Bandon. Bring your own project, materials, ideas to share. $5. 541-347-5355
Beach Boys Tribute 7 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 290 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Presented by Coos County Community Concert Association. Tickets $30 online at www.cccca.NET or at the door. 541-297-4008
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Journey to Equalitea 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front St., Coos Bay. Afternoon tea and engaging conversation celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage. $45 per person. Cooshistory.org. 541-756-6320
007 Black Tie Event 6 p.m., Restaurant O, 260 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Liberty Theatre Restoration Fundraiser Phase V-Lighting & Sound. Tickets $150 per person, thelibertytheater.org.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Big Creek Rendezvous Plays the Coos Bay Eagles Lodge 7-11 p.m. Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, 568 S. Second St., Coos Bay. 541-361-0043
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Secrete Garden Workshop 12-3 p.m. Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Learn to create flowers in many difference ways. Bring the whole family. 541-267-3901
Bandon Showcase: Arcis Saxophone Quartet 7:30 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets $25. www.bandonshowcase.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
MONDAY, MARCH 23
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
"Run Wild Run Free" 5:30 p.m., Gold Beach Public Library, 94341 Third St. Gold Beach. Presented with Wild Rivers Land Trust. Free but RSVP with name and number in your party to pamela@wildriverslandtrust.org
Ron Wohleking Plays the Eagles Lodge 7-10 p.m. Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, 568 S. Second St., Coos Bay. Music for all age groups. 541-361-0043
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup 10 a.m.-1 p.m., meet at Bandon City Park, 1100 11th St. SW, Bandon. Register at www.solveoregon.org.
International Piano Day Celebration 1-4 p.m., Emanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland Ave., Coos Bay. Donations will go to Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival Piano Campaign. http://katemusic.com/piano_day
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
MONDAY, MARCH 30
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS
Tuesday, March 3
Living with Alzheimer's: For Caregivers - Part 3 10-11:30 a.m., Lower Umpqua Senior Center, 460 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Free but registration is requested, 1-800-272-3900.
Wednesday, March 4
Plants to Ponder 1-3 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Coos Bay Garden Club's guest speaker will be Blair Haynes, Shinglehouse Nursery & Design.
Friday, March 6
AARP Smart DriverTEK Class 1-2:30 p.m., Newmark Center, Room 207, 2100 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Class is to help learn about vehicle technology. Register by calling 1-877-805-4115 or online at www.aarp.org/findaworkshop10.
Saturday, March 7
Saturday Seminar with Dr Ruth Miller 2-4 p.m., Evergreen Court at Bay Crest Village, 451 O'Connell St., North Bend. Transformational Consciousness: What is it? How do you achieve it? www.oregonsouthcoastuu.org
Thursday, March 12
AARP Driver Safety Course 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Newmark Center, Room 207, 2100 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Drivers 55 and older may qualify for reduced insurance premiums. Cost to AARP members $15, nonmembers $20. Register by calling 541-269-0845.
Nutritional Education 5:30-6:30 p.m., Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Thursday, March 19
AARP Driver Safety Course 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Shorewood Retirement Apts., 1451 Spruce St., Florence. For drivers 55 and older, some insurance discounts may be available. Cost is $15 to AARP members and $20 to nonmembers. Register by calling 541-997-8444.