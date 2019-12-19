Over the last year this has been my favorite story by far. I guess because I am a little bit of a history nerd. I like rooting through old newspaper clippings and connecting the dots. Yes I like puzzles, I work on one every week that's called South Coast Beat! But I digress.
A Christmas or two ago I bought the 23 & Me genetic testing kit for myself and my son. I wanted to see what kind of Heinz 57 we were. Turns out I am way more French than the German I expected to find.
Apparently my son is more closely linked to Neanderthal than I was. Hmm, that's kind of funny, my former spouse used to tease me about me being the missing link.
I actually expected to see a little Jewish lineage with family names like Rachel, Samuel, but no.
And what about Dolphe, yikes no A please! Fessenden-Cottrell-Perry.
The Austrian-Hungary-Finnish connection that helps explain my son's blonde hair and fair skin, that I dodged.
I knew about the Germans from Russia who settled in Russell Kansas and I have a big folder full of bits and pieces. Some day I will find the time to look for more of my own connections.