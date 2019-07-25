BANDON — The 2019 Coastal Watercolor Plein Air Workshop with Vinita Pappas will be held for three days Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Aug. 20-22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Tuesday and Wednesday locations will be in Bandon and Thursday will be in Charleston. The workshop will include demos, group exercises, individual painting time and review sessions.
During the workshop, Vinita will demonstrate the following: How to quickly capture the essence of a scene; Choose a subject matter and composition that will make an interesting painting; Use watercolor efficiently and loosely while out on location; Enjoy your time painting and stop stressing about the outcome.
Additionally individual assistance will be given to help you with your most common painting struggles and you will be provided with a printed workbook that contains Vinita’s best plein air wisdom.
Workshop participants must be pre-registered as space is limited. Register online at https://vinitapappas.com. A non-refundable deposit of $25 secures your place in the workshop with the remaining balance of $300 due by Aug. 1.
There will be free painting days before and after the workshop. Join Vinita for a casual day of painting on Monday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 23. These free painting days will be open to all painters, including but not limited to the workshop participants.
Questions? Email vinita@vinitapappas.com or call 541-817-2100.