COOS BAY — A free Volunteer Fair will be hosted by the Coos Bay Public Library from 10:30 a.m.01:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
The Volunteer Fair will be an excellent opportunity to make connections with local organizations looking for volunteers. Individuals looking to become more involved in the community and learn new skills are encouraged to attend. Volunteer in the community to meet people, learn new skills and expand your resume while helping others.
This event is free and open to all members of the public. Due to limited space, all organizations must register with the library prior to staffing the fair. Call 541-269-1101 to register or for additional information.