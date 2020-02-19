COOS BAY — From Feb. 28-April 18, the Coos Art Museum will be exhibiting VISION 2020.
This annual high school art competition will be underwritten by Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation. Coastal high schools as well as high schools in Douglas and Jackson counties have submitted entries. The competition will include drawings, paintings, etchings, mixed media, ceramics and photography. They will be on display in all upstairs galleries at Coos Art Museum. “Best of Show," second and third place overall winners will receive both cash purchase awards and a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College. First through fourth places for each grade level will receive cash awards.
Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation will present the VISION 2020 awards to 19 students in a ceremony for the winners, their families and their high school teachers at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28 at CAM. Admission for the awards ceremony is free to the public.
For more information on VISION 2020 contact the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation by email at foundation@socc.edu, or call 1-800-962-2838, ext. 7211, or log onto www.socc.edu/foundation.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to Museum members.