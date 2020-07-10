Coos History Museum

Coos History Museum

 Contributed photo

COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum will hold a special virtual edition of its Tuesday Talks series at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 14.

The topic is "Inequity: A Survey of Discrimination in Oregon and the South Coast." The format is a panel discussion featuring:

• Patricia Wherat-Phillips, Tribal historian of the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.

• Taylor Steward, Oregon Remembrance Project

• Jon Littlefield, local historian and author of "Between Two Worlds: Chinese of Marshfield, Oregon" and "Paper Fight: The Coos Bay Times and the Klu Klux Klan"

• Steve Greif, local historian and Coos County Historial Society Board member

To register for this special Tuesday Talk, email community@cooshistory.org.

The talk is sponsored by Al Peirce Co. LLC and The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park.

