COOS BAY — The Coos History Museum will hold a special virtual edition of its Tuesday Talks series at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 14.
The topic is "Inequity: A Survey of Discrimination in Oregon and the South Coast." The format is a panel discussion featuring:
• Patricia Wherat-Phillips, Tribal historian of the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.
• Taylor Steward, Oregon Remembrance Project
• Jon Littlefield, local historian and author of "Between Two Worlds: Chinese of Marshfield, Oregon" and "Paper Fight: The Coos Bay Times and the Klu Klux Klan"
• Steve Greif, local historian and Coos County Historial Society Board member
To register for this special Tuesday Talk, email community@cooshistory.org.
The talk is sponsored by Al Peirce Co. LLC and The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park.
