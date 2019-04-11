{{featured_button_text}}
US Coast Guard Auxiliary groups offer vessel safety inspections.

 Photo by Deborah Heldt Cordone

CHARLESTON — The US Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering a free Vessel Safety Check at Englund Marine parking lot will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 18. The examiners will certify the boat meets Oregon and US Coast Guard boating laws for equipment and will issue a 2019 decal certifying compliance.

The Vessel Safety Check are also available by appointment. For additional information and to make arrangements for a vessel safety check inspection please call for: Winchester Bay and Lakeside, 530-713-1811; Bandon 541-329-0396; North Bend, Coos Bay and Charleston, 541-267-6152, 541-888-6200.

Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 51.

