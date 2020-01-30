Time to treat for mites! If your bees are alive and active, they have varroa mites. Its just the reality of beekeeping. You can count them on the bottom board if you want, but you can save yourself some time and just assume you have mites. Those nasty little buggers breed like crazy so you'll want to stay out in front of them. I would have to go back and look at notes, but I did treat a couple months ago with the shop towels soaked in glycerin and oxalic acid. I haven't wanted to open the box because of the weather and frankly I am tired of getting stung. Which is why I finally snapped and went shopping.
I was checking the bottom board to see if the towel treatments had produced dead mites, it did. For some reason one of my girls came after me and got tangled up in my hair. I got a little excited because it was near my face so I started swatting. I got stung on the noggin'.
I decided right then and there I needed a more hands-off method of treating for mites. The shop towel/glycerin delivery of oxalic acid was effective but ... Good news! I found an affordable vaporizer for oxalic acid online. The one I found was about a third of what the major bee supply companies are charging.
Oh and I finally made the jump to a full bee suit, the triple layer extra fancy expensive one that guarantees no stings.
The cost of a quart of my honey just went up! Big laugh here. It's the joke at my house. When I stop to take a good hard look at what I have invested in keeping bees.
My vaporizer arrived and now I have to figure out the battery thing. The vaporizer calls for a 12V +/- 10 percent. What the? Apparently a 12-volt battery isn't a "12-volt battery." There are descriptive codes that help you determine the right 12-volt battery. They come in all kinds of shapes and sizes.
I will need a power for three minutes that won't fry my new gadget.
Oxalic acid also can be found online. It's a wood treatment product that comes in powder and crystal form. You won't want to breath in vapor or get the solution on your skin. But it is one of the organic treatments out there, and likely the most widely used.
At the Jan. 18, Coos County Beekeepers Association meeting we counted mites from a deadout hive. It was a reality check on just how bad an infestation can be. The club meets at 6:30 on the third Saturday at Coos County OSU Extension located at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point. Our next meeting will include a demonstration.