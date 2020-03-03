CHARLESTON — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct an 8-hour boating safety education course on Saturday, March 21, in Charleston. The course covers the basics of boating safety, required equipment, rules of the road and new Oregon boating laws. A test at the end of the course will qualify boaters for their Boater Education Card, under the Oregon Mandatory Boater Education Program. The Boater Safety Education Card is required for all motorboat operators of all ages for boats over ten horsepower. Additional provisions apply to youths. The class is taught by certified US Coast Guard Auxiliary and Oregon State Marine Board instructors. The cost of the course and materials is $15.
Pre-registration is required. To register for the class, call 541-267-6152.
New Boating Laws for 2020
Oregon Boating Safety Education Card
• Requires out-of-state boaters to carry their states’ boater education card when operating a motorboat over 10 hp. If your state doesn’t require boating safety education, you will need to take Oregon’s mandatory boater education course and purchase the Oregon card before operating on Oregon
There’s no longer a 60-day boating safety education card exemption grace period for new boat owners. (new for 2020) Taking a boating safety course and carrying a boating safety education card is now required when operating a motorboat over 10 hp, regardless of when the boat was purchased. A new boat owner will need to take an approved boating safety education course and carry a boater education card before taking the boat out for a spin, just like a motor vehicle requires a valid driver’s license. Most states have some form of mandatory education requirement and out-of-state boating safety education cards are accepted; however, if the resident state doesn’t have boating safety education, the boat operators will need the Oregon boater safety education card. The mandatory education program was first enacted in 1999, so the program is now 20-years old.
Waterway Access Permit
The Waterway Access Permit (WAP) replaces the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) permit for non-motorized boats.
• Oregon residents and out-of-state operators of non-motorized boats: canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, rafts, drift boats and other manually powered boats, which are 10 feet in length or longer and sailboats under 12 feet long, must purchase a one week ($5), one year ($17) or a two year ($30) permit when operating on Oregon waters.
• One permit is required per boat, is transferable from boat to boat, and is not required for youth 13 and younger.
• Permits are not required on certain stretches of federally designated wild and scenic rivers already requiring permits.
• The permit funds two programs: AIS Prevention Program and non-motorized access. These programs will improve facilities by adding single parking spaces, non-motorized boat launches, restrooms, low-freeboard docks, etc. and will continue to inspect boats for aquatic invasive species at the roadside inspection stations.
• There are four purchasing options: in person at the OSMB office in Salem; in person at ODFW license agents; OSMB Online system (downloadable PDF to save on mobile device or printed out); or ODFW Electronic Licensing System to print out permit or display using the ODFW App.
“Pull the Plug” Law
• Boaters are required to “pull the plug” when leaving a water body and during transport to allow any water-holding compartments to drain. This reduces the risk of aquatic invasive species being spread from one water body to another. The fine for failure to pull the plug is $30 for non-motorized and $50 for motorized and is a Class D violation.
