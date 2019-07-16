ROSEBURG — The call is out for Douglas County residents to join us for a day of swimming, floating, disc golfing and showing appreciation at the 33rd annual River Appreciation Day happening 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 20, at Whistler’s Bend Park.
River Appreciation Day started over 30 years ago following the efforts of concerned citizens from around the state committing their time, energy, and resources to protect our rivers. The first River Appreciation Day was in 1987 at the River Forks Park. John Kitzhaber, who was the state’s senate president at the time, spoke at the event, and two years later, the Oregon Legislature passed a resolution officially naming the third Saturday in July River Appreciation Day. This will be a day to honor all those who have had a positive impact on improving the health of the Umpqua River, and our quality of live in Douglas County.
There will be music provided by Jeff Havener, Utah Bob and the Fencer Stretchers, Tim Moll & Friends, Alejandro Cardenas’ Mexican folk music, Ken Carloni, and ending with The Blue Moods, a funky jazz band. There will be food vendors, environmental speakers, art activities, disc golf, and camping. Come enjoy the beautiful North Umpqua River while listening to music and visiting with old friends or make new ones! It’s a really good family event.
About Umpqua Watersheds:
Umpqua Watersheds is a nonprofit conservation and environmental membership organization dedicated to the protection and restoration of the Umpqua Watersheds and beyond through education, training, advocacy and ecologically sound stewardship.
For camping reservations contact Douglas County Parks at www.co.douglas.or.us because spaces are filling up quickly. Contact Umpqua Watersheds at 541-672-7065 for more information.