ROSEBURG — Umpqua Watersheds’ 23rd Annual Banquet and Silent Auction is Saturday, April 13 at the Umpqua Community College Campus Center.
The campus is located at 1140 Umpqua College Road in Roseburg. This evening celebration with wine/beer tastings, silent auction and a dinner by River Rush Catering is a major fundraiser for the organization. The evening begins with happy hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m.
Emcee Ken Carloni will lead this special event highlighted by an impressive array of auction items featuring overnight stays, works of art, artisan crafts, gift baskets, and many other delightful items from the local community. The banquet includes all vegetarian entrée options to align with people seeking to lower their carbon footprint.
The keynote speaker is Jacob Lebel, a member of Our Children’s Trust, presenting “Climate in the Courts.” Jacob is a youth plaintiff in the case known as Juliana v. United States which claims that youth rights are being violated due to Federal Government energy policies that expose them to harm induced by climate change. According to the most recent National Climate Assessment published by the U.S. Global Change Research: “Climate change creates new risks, and exacerbates existing vulnerabilities in communities across the United States presenting growing challenges to human health and safety, quality of life and the rate of economic growth.”
Jacob speaks for those who will be most affected by the devastating effects of climate change: our children and grandchildren. This case goes to trial in June 2019.
Tickets are now available for $30 at While Away Books in Roseburg, Harvest Market in Winston and the Umpqua Watersheds office at 539 SE Main St., Roseburg. For more information, please call 541-672-7065 or visit www.umpquawatersheds.org. We are looking for ticket sponsors to fund local high school and college students who otherwise couldn’t afford to attend this event.
About Umpqua Watersheds: Umpqua Watersheds is a non-profit conservation and environmental membership organization dedicated to the protection and restoration of the Umpqua Watersheds and beyond through education, training, advocacy and ecologically sound stewardship.