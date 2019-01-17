COOS BAY - Members of the Baby Boomer generation looking to stave off the "winter blahs" can have some fun at Coos Bay Public Library’s Trivia for Baby Boomers at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
Those who might remember the Popiel Pocket Fisherman, or can sing the theme song to "The Beverly Hillbillies" or know for whom Camp David is named, are encouraged to compete for bragging rights and small prizes in an informal setting. Designed for Boomers born between 1946 and 1964, teams of 2-4 players can share their knowledge and memories with friends and neighbors at this fun afternoon event. No pre-registration is required.
This free program, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library, is open to the public. For more information call 541-269-1101 or visit www.coosbaylibrary.org.