The Bay Area Artists Association welcomes Allen Adams, also known as Tony, presenter for the May meeting held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at Coos Art Museum. Adams will discuss his careers as a cartoonist with Walt Disney Studios and later with General Dynamics Corporation in San Diego, Calif. He also will talk about his recent endeavors of restoration which he finds challenging and rewarding.
Adams served in the U. S. Army infantry during the Korean war. When he returned to the United States he used his GI bill to study art at the Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles.
He went from there, with his portfolio in hand, and was quickly hired by Disney as a screen cartoonist, later to hold the position with the company of Animation Department Assistant for several years. This was in the early 1950’s. Tony still entertains viewers with his quickly sketched pencil drawings of the animated characters popular at that time.
General Dynamics Corporation in San Diego offered him the position of graphics designer and conceptual artist where he enjoyed a 30 year career. Before computers, text was given to the artist with instructions of the desired result, the artist then produced the prototype to be used in text books and promotional material. Among the conceptual art of his creation, Adams recalls doing the mock-up for the “P-51” fighter plane and the “Hellcat” used in the United States Air Force.
I asked “Tony” what advice he had for new artists wanting to launch themselves into the field of art and he said, “It’s important not to get discouraged, just keep doing it, it gets easier. After you’ve had a success or two, you can’t stop it, and it becomes great fun!”
Allen and his wife, Paige, with their five children moved to the Coos Bay area in 1989. He worked in real estate with Coldwell Banker until retirement while at the same time contributing his artistic talents to teaching private lessons in his studio and class lessons as an instructor at Coos Art Museum.
He has been presented as a solo exhibitor at Coos Art Museum and was the featured artist April of 2018 at Gallery by The Bay of North Bend with his extensive wildlife paintings. He participates each November at Pony Village Mall in the Veteran’s Art Show.
The artist’s work has been accepted in the annual juried Maritime Exhibits and he is a regular exhibitor in the Expressions West shows at Coos Art Museum.
For 28 years he was active as a volunteer firefighter for Coos Bay Fire Department. He has coffee with the crew at the local fire station every Thursday.
The art of Allen (Tony) Adams may be viewed on line through Rental Sales Gallery at Coos Art Museum at www.coosart.org. You will find his pieces at Second Street Gallery in Bandon.
He paints every day, teaches private lessons, and as a part-time occupation restores paintings for Coos Art Museum’s permanent collection when needed.
The public is invited to take this opportunity to find out what it was like working in the rarified atmosphere of the notable celebrities from the Hollywood production era of the '50s.