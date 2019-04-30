NORTH BEND — The Coastline Library Network has chosen Portland author Willy Vlautin’s "Don’t Skip Out on Me" as the 2019 Title Wave novel. The American Library Association placed this title on its 2019 list of notable books, and in March "Don’t Skip Out on Me" was named a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award.
Title Wave is a literary event to celebrate award-winning books by Oregon authors. The Coos County libraries involved are encouraging people to read the book prior to events featuring the author.
The story follows the life of Horace Hopper, half-Paiute and half-Irish, abandoned by his birth parents and living on a sheep farm with a couple who treat him as their own son. Despite their love, Horace doesn’t feel he belongs on the ranch, nor that he truly has a home. His journey away from the ranch takes him to Tucson to become a boxer.
Don’t Skip Out on Me is Vlautin’s fifth novel. His first, "The Motel Life," won the 2007 Nevada Silver Pen Award and was listed on the Washington Post Media Mix’s Top 25 Books of 2007. Motel Life and 2010’s "Lean on Pete" have been made into award-winning feature films. He has been compared to Raymond Carver, Kazuo Ishiguro, and Jane Smiley, and writers as diverse as Ursula K. Le Guin, Donna Tartt, and Colm Tóibín have acclaimed Vlautin’s spare and haunting writing.
Vlautin is also a guitarist and singer-songwriter for the Portland band Richmond Fontane and the Delines. He often releases soundtracks to accompany his books, as well as composing music for films.
Vlautin will be speaking at the following dates, times and locations:
Wednesday, May 22
2 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave.
7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave.
Thursday, May 23
2 p.m., Coos County Annex, 201 N. Adams St., Coquille
7 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon
Friday, May 24
7 p.m., Curry Public Library, 94341 Third St., Gold Beach
The Coastline Library Network thanks the Friends of the Library and Library Foundations of Coos County, the Coos County Library Service District, the Mill Casino-Hotel, Books by the Bay, and Winter River Books for their support, all of which make Title Wave possible.