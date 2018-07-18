THURSDAY, JULY 19
US Coast Guard Art Opening Reception 3-5 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. Free family friendly event; flyover; search and rescue demo. Barbecue fundraiser to follow, $5 for hamburger or hot dog. Through the Eye of the Artist runs through Sept. 16. www.cooshistory.org
Auditions: Cabaret 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Two songs showing vocal range; accompaniment provided or electronic option. Cold Reads. Dancing at callbacks. Show dates are Oct. 19-Nov. 3. 541-756-7290
Live Music with John Stickler Trio 7:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
FRIDAY, JULY 20
July Jubilee: Chalk the Walk 10 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Coffee with a Cop 10 a.m., Ciccarelli's, 2076 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Art Cart in the Park noon, Airport Heights Park, off Colorado Avenue in North Bend. For kids of all ages and skill levels.
Lunch, Stories & Glitter Tattoos with July Jubilee Princesses noon, North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Music on the Corner: The Strange Brew Band noon-1 p.m., vacant lot at Fourth & Anderson, Coos Bay. Bring a chair, lunch, and a friend. www.coosbaydowntown.org
Tony Adams Art Opening 5-7 p.m., Gallery By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. Live music provided by Robin O'Neill.
North Bend Sip 'N' Stroll 5-7 p.m., start at Engle's Furniture, 2079 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Commemorative glass and map, $10 donation.
Alive After Five 5-8 p.m., Bandon. Various merchants participate in the monthly event. Theme: TBA. Wine Walk begins at Art By the Sea, 145 Fillmore Ave SE or at Edgewaters, 480 First St. SW, Bandon. Commemorative glass and map, $10 donation. https://greaterbandon.org
Coffee & Canvas: Rik & Morty 6:30 p.m., So it Goes Coffehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Cost $25.
July Jubilee Kickoff 7:15-9 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Barbara Simpson Griffin will cut the cake. Honored citizens and outstanding students will be announced. Little Theatre on the Bay will provide entertainment.
Terry Robb Live in Concert 7:30 p.m., Flappers Wine & Whiskey Bar, 375 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets $8 or $4 for gold members.
World's Ultimate Elvis Concert: Justin Shandor 8 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Tickets $15-20, available at KoKwell Gifts or by calling 541-756-8800, Ext. 9. www.themillcasino.com
SATURDAY, JULY 21
Driving Fore South Coast Hospice Golf Tournament 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Coos Golf Club, 93884 Coos Sumner Lane, Coos Bay. Shotgun start at 9 a.m., $90 per player. Lunch at 2. Cost $10 open to anyone. Auction. www.schosptic.org
Port Orford Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon, Community Co-op parking lot, 812 Oregon St., Port Orford. 541-287-2000
Coquille Valley Farmers Market 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., old GP site at the light, Highway 42 and Adams Street, Coquille. Look for the flags. Vendor space $5 a day. dwcountrystore@hotmail.com
South Coast Just for Fun Chess Tournament 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., LaVerne Park near the green shelter, 61217 Fairview Road, Coquille. All ages, all skill levels. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine. Bring a potluck item, hot dogs provided. 541-290-8479
All Car Show & Shine 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Bend Lanes, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
Disc Golf Tournament 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Winsor Park. Start at North Bend Visitor Information Center, 1380 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Southern Oregon Kite Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Port of Brookings Harbor field, 16340 Lower Harbor Road, Brookings. Limited parking. Shuttles available from Boardwalk Village at the Port. Children't Kite Building Workshop 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
July Jubilee: Community Picnic & Family Fun 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., City Hall, 835 California Ave., and Grant Circle, North Bend. Jaunt awards presented, free hot dogs and ice cream, fun activities and live music. Back in Time 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Micah & Me Dance Party Family Music Show 11 a.m. North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Free Bowling for Kids 11 a.m.-3 p.m., North Bend Lanes, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
Rhythms on the River Music Festival 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sturdivant Park, off Highway 42 on 42S, Coquille. Featured bands: Hectic Week, Surface and Black Cadillac Kings. Food, beer, small petting zoo, games and prizes for kids. Bring a blanket and stay.
Bay Area Concert Band's Oregon Coast Music Festival Kickoff noon-2 p.m., Mingus Park, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Carpool or walk if you can. www.oregoncoastmusic.org
Re-Imaging Event noon-4 p.m., Happenstance Collective, 147 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Formerly Canard Labs; book signing at noon, soap making demonstration at 2, cutting at 2:30. Refreshments and drawing.
July Jubliee Parade 1 p.m., starts on Montana, down McPherson, around Lincoln Square then Union to Grant Circle, North Bend. Line up 11:30, judging at noon. Registration on Connecticut. www.julyjubliee.com
Sawduster's 52nd Season 2 & 7 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Melodrama: Well Wishes & Wicked Wrongdoers or Ding, Dong, Dell: Threw Granny in the Wall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50, $5 for 12 and younger. Group rate $10 for 20 or more. www.SawdustTheatre.com
Summer Adventure Program: Micah & Me Rocks 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. coosbaylibrary.org
Pub Science: Marbled Murrelets 3 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
The Green Show 3:15 p.m., Mingus Park, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Featured: Side of the Tide Morris Dancers, Sapphire Sirens belly dancers, and seafaring shanties with Finivarra & the Nor'Westers. www.coosbayshakespeare.org
Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night 4 p.m., Mingus Park, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. www.coosbayshakespeare.org
Wine Tasting 4-7 p.m., Back Alley Pub & Grill, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Prices varies with or without appetizers.
Oregon Coast Anglers Banquet & Membership Drive 5 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Tickets $55, includes prime rib, OCA hat and one year membership. Guest dinner, $25. Games, live and silent auctions, raffle. Tickets available at Turman Tackle in old town Reedsport. 541-271-1045
July Jubilee Cruise 5:30-7 p.m., route begins on Union then Virginia, Meade to Connecticut. www.julyjubliee.com
Sip & Paint with Cathy Schmidt 5:30-8:30 p.m., Mindpower Gallery, 417 Fir Ave., Reedsport. Cost $45, includes refreshments, first glass of wine and supplies. Register by calling 541-271-2485.
Jam & Open Mic Nite 6 p.m., God's House of Vision/Art Gallery & Studio 10 E First St., Coquille.
Little Ole' Opry on the Bay: More '50s Rock 'N' Roll 7 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-4336
World's Ultimate Elvis Concert: Justin Shandor 8 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Tickets $15-20, available at KoKwell Gifts or by calling 541-756-8800, Ext. 9. www.themillcasino.com
SUNDAY, JULY 22
Marbled Murrelet Community Survey 5-7 a.m., carpool will meet at Bay Bridge Motel, 66304 US Highway 101, North Bend. Group will travel to Elliott State Forest to hike for a short survey. For details, email CoastRangeForestWatch@gmail.com.
Historical Walk with Dick Wagner 10 a.m., start at Gorst Memorial at California Street Boat Ramp, North Bend. Wagner is a local historian.
Free Summer Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum, 270 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon.
Southern Oregon Kite Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Port of Brookings Harbor field, 16340 Lower Harbor Road, Brookings. Limited parking. Shuttles available from Boardwalk Village at the Port. Children't Kite Building Workshop 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free Swimming noon-4 p.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. 541-756-4915
Darrell Grant Jazz Trio & Danielle Barker in Concert 2 p.m., OIMB Boathouse Auditorium, 63466 Boat Basin Road, Charleston. Tickets: members $40, nonmembers $50. www.oregoncoastmusic.org
Little Ole' Opry on the Bay: More '50s Rock 'N' Roll 2 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-4336
Sawduster's 52nd Season 2 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Melodrama: Well Wishes & Wicked Wrongdoers or Ding, Dong, Dell: Threw Granny in the Wall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50, $5 for 12 and younger. Group rate $10 for 20 or more. www.SawdustTheatre.com
The Green Show 3:15 p.m., Mingus Park, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Featured: Side of the Tide Morris Dancers, Sapphire Sirens belly dancers, and seafaring shanties with Finivarra & the Nor'Westers. www.coosbayshakespeare.org
Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night 4 p.m., Mingus Park, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Words, Words, Words directors symposium to follow the show - the effect and communication speaking Shakespeare's language. www.coosbayshakespeare.org
Micah & Me Dance Party Family Music Show 5 p.m., Old Langlois Cheese Factory, 94179 Allen Boice Drive, Langlois. Cost is $10 per family.
Live Music with Sarah Shook & the Disarmers 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
MONDAY, JULY 23
Mate' Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S Second St., Coos Bay. Sample coffee alternative Guayaki Yerba Mate'.
Art Cart in the Park noon, Madison Street School, 400 Madison St., Empire District of Coos Bay. For kids of all ages and skill levels.
Listen, Lunch & Learn noon-1 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Hosted by Oregon Coast Music Festival. Associate Pops conductor will discuss festival composers and music. Bring a lunch.
New Women Veterans Group Meeting 3 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 1160, 265 Central Ave., Coos Bay. 541-294-5185
Swim Lessons and Open Swim 7-9 p.m., Mingus Park Pool, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Free lessons for kids 7-7:30 p.m., ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free open swim 7:30-9 p.m. Questions? Call 541-297-3093
TUESDAY, JULY 24
Coos County Fair 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point. www.cooscountyfair.com
Soundwaves 2018 Quarter Final Round 6 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point.
Thing Fling 6-8 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Try out some of the loaner "Things" available. Waffle samples from the loaner iron. 541-269-1101
Ed Gerhard Live in Concert 7 p.m., Langlois Cheese Factory, 94179 Allen Boice Drive, Langlois. Advance tickets $20, or $25 at the door. Tickets at Bandon Mercantile or www.virtuerecords.com.
Oregon Coast Music Festival Orchestra Concert 7:30 p.m., Marshfield High School Auditorium, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Conductor James Paul will lead 80 musicians through Once Upon a Time themed music by Die Meistersinger, Grieg, and Rimsky-Korsokov's Schecerazade. Tickets $20-25. www.oregoncoastmusic.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 25
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. www.coosbaydowntown.org
Coos County Fair 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point. www.cooscountyfair.com
Curry County Fair 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. www.curryfair.com
Farmer's Market Music Series: One Man Band Sean Lee 10:30 a.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
Hughes House Living History 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Cape Blanco Light Station between mileposts 296-297, Cape Blanco. Meet Jane Hughes and her family and friends.
Art Cart in the Park 11:30 a.m., Ferry Road Park, off Sherman Avenue in North Bend. For kids of all ages and skill levels.
Listen, Lunch & Learn noon-1 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Hosted by Oregon Coast Music Festival. Associate Pops conductor will discuss festival composers and music. Bring a lunch.
7 Devils Blood Drive 2 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. A pint for a pint. www.redcrossblood.org
Soundwaves 2018 Quarter Final Round 6 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point.
Jennings & Keller Concert 7 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Co-sponsored by Oregon Coast Music Association.
Speaker Wave in Concert 7 p.m., The Liberty Pub, 2047 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Advance tickets $10, or $15 at the door. www.oregoncoastmusic.org
Swim Lessons and Open Swim 7-9 p.m., Mingus Park Pool, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Free lessons for kids 7-7:30 p.m., ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free open swim 7:30-9 p.m. Questions? Call 541-297-3093
Oregon Coast Music Festival Orchestra Concert 7:30 p.m., Marshfield High School Auditorium, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Tickets $20-25. Once Upon a Time related, conducted by James Paul. www.oregoncoastmusic.org
THURSDAY, JULY 26
Coos County Fair 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point. www.cooscountyfair.com
Curry County Fair 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. www.curryfair.com
Summer Adventure Program: Oregon Rocks 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Presented by Museum of Natural and Cultural History. coosbaylibrary.org
Oregon Coast Music Festival: Pops Concert 7:30 p.m., Marshfield High School Auditorium, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Associate conductor Adam Stearns will lead "There'll Always be an England," a medley of Oliver, the Beatles and others. Tickets: $15 students, $20 members or $25 nonmembers. www.oregoncoastmusic.org