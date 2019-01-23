THURSDAY, JAN. 24
Auditions for Neil LaBute's “Autobahn” 6-8 p.m., Brookings Harbor Community Theater, 15542 Hwy 101 South, Harbor. Casting for this show is for adults 18 and over. Rehearsals begin January 28th. Show dates are scheduled for March 8-10 & 15-17. For questions, email bhctheater@gmail.com, or call 541-412-3404
FRIDAY, JAN. 25
OMSI Portable Planetarium Dome Events 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., or 5 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. Children ages 5-16 are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis to one of the special night sky presentation events hosted by Friends of Coos Bay Public Library.
Wine Tasting Event - Bradley Vineyards 5-7 p.m., Mindpower Gallery 417 Fir Ave (Hwy 38), Reedsport. Updates available on Facebook. 541-271-2485
Fourteenth Annual Cascadia Anniversary Lecture 7 p.m., Hales Center for the Performing Arts on Southwestern’s Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Dr. Lucy Jones will present a lecture called “The Big Ones: Preparing for Increasing Risk from Natural Disaster”. This free lecture will also be available online at https://livestream.com/SWOCC/geology2018-19. For additional information, call 541-888-7216.
Winter Music Festival: Friday Night Bluegrass 7 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence. Tickets $28, or 3 day pass for $95. www.eventcenter.org
Wine Tasting 5-7 p.m., Mindpower Gallery, 417 Fir Ave., Reedsport.
SATURDAY, JAN. 26
Women's Retreat 9:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend. Registration for break out sessions begins at 8:45 a.m. Soup luncheon included. 541-756-2171
Chess for Success Coos Curry Regional Chess Tournament 10 a.m., Coquille High School Library, 499 W Central, Coquille. Open to students K-12. Fee is $21. Register at chessforsuccess.org/play using Coos Curry Region 18.
FRAA Winter Arts Festival 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence.
Winter Music Festival: Saturday Americana 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence. Tickets $19 or 2 day pass $80. www.eventcenter.org
Nature Film: "Blue Planet II" One Ocean 1-2:15 p.m., South Slough Reserve Interpretive Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston. Free but registration requested at www.southsloughestuary.org. 541-888-5558, ext. 126
Trivia for Baby Boomers 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave. The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library invites those born between 1946 and 1964 to compete for bragging rights and small prizes. This free program is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. For more information visit www.coosbaylibrary.org or call 541-269-1101.
How We Grow Old: Stories of Aging in Oregon and Beyond 6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave. One of the topics will cover the way we accept the wisdom of our elders’ experiences while also recognizing new ideas about what it means to age in America. Melissa Madenski will be conducting this free event. For more information visit www.coosbaylibrary.org or call 541-269-1101.
Winter Music Festival: Saturday Night Americana 7 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence. Featuring John McEuen and The String Wizards with Chris Kokesh and LJ Booth opening. Tickets $40. www.eventcenter.org
Live Music with The Muddy Souls 8 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
SUNDAY, JAN. 27
FRAA Winter Arts Festival: Sunday Gospel 11:45 a.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence. Tickets $16. www.eventcenter.org
Sawdust Theatre 2019 Play Auditions 1-3 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 1020 N. Adams, Coquille. 360-970-8171
"Ice Age" 2 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Presented by South Coast Education District. Southwestern's Professor of Geology Ron Metzger will give a presentation prior to the film on mammoths, mastodons and dinosaur bones.
Poetry Reading with Tricia Hayden 6-8 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your own poetry or someone else's to read. All ages.
MONDAY, JAN. 28
American Red Cross Blood Drive 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, 57744 Round Lake Road, Bandon. All eligible donors, especially blood donors with type O blood, are urged to give blood to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. For more information or to make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Call to Young Artists noon-4:30 p.m., Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Highway 42, Coquille. Open to ages 3-18. Fine art, photography - hang ready and sculpture - sturdy and easy to move. Show dates Feb. 5-22. Awards Feb. 21. 541-396-3294
Singer Songwriter Monday: Dale Inskeep & Dan Polk 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Sawdust Theatre 2019 Play Auditions 7-9 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 1020 N. Adams, Coquille. 360-970-8171
TUESDAY, JAN. 29
American Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Southwestern Oregon Community College, 1988 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay. All eligible donors, especially blood donors with type O blood, are urged to give blood to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. For more information or to make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Call to Young Artists noon-4:30 p.m., Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Highway 42, Coquille. Open to ages 3-18. Fine art, photography - hang ready and sculpture - sturdy and easy to move. Show dates Feb. 5-22. Awards Feb. 21. 541-396-3294
Sawdust Theatre 2019 OLIO Auditions 7-9 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 1020 N. Adams, Coquille. OLIO Dancers only. 360-970-8171
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 30
Open House to review Master Facilities Plan 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Oregon Coast Culinary Institute at 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Residents of the college district are invited to learn about and offer comments on a proposed 10-year master facilities plan. Members of the public will have an opportunity to visit with planners and college staff, view conceptual schematics, ask questions and share thoughts. For more information, email amatthews@socc.edu or call 541-888-7612.
American Red Cross Blood Drive 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Southwestern Oregon Community College, 1988 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay. All eligible donors, especially blood donors with type O blood, are urged to give blood to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. For more information or to make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Call to Young Artists noon-4:30 p.m., Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Highway 42, Coquille. Open to ages 3-18. Fine art, photography - hang ready and sculpture - sturdy and easy to move. Show dates Feb. 5-22. Awards Feb. 21. 541-396-3294
Live Music with Adrian & Meredith 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.