THURSDAY, AUG. 30
Veterans' Services Presentation 3 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Coos County Veteran Services Officer Barye Bluth will talk about benefits, schedule private discussions and promote the Traveling Vietnam Wall. 541-756-0400
Taking Care of Business X Bowling Party 5-9 p.m., Back Alley Pub & Grill, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Registration required. 541-266-0868
Music on the Bay: Shook Twins 7 p.m., Mingus Park Amphitheater, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Carpool of walk if you can. Food and drink available.
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
Music on the Corner: Coos Rhythm & Blues Q noon-1 p.m., vacant lot at Fourth & Anderson, Coos Bay. Bring a chair, lunch, and a friend. https://coosbaydowntown.org
Sawduster's 52nd Season 7 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Melodrama: Well Wishes & Wicked Wrongdoers or Ding, Dong, Dell: Threw Granny in the Wall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50, $5 for 12 and younger. Group rate $10 for 20 or more. www.SawdustTheatre.com
Sixth Annual Hollering Place Radio Show 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Admission: $10, $8 for seniors and students and $5 for children. thedolphinplayers.webs.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
STEP Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay Salmon Derby daybreak-6 p.m., Winchester Bay and Umpqua River. Tickets $10 or $25 per boat, available at in Reedsport at Ace Hardware, The Recreation Center, Turman Tackle, and Rainbow Plaza boat ramp and in WB at Salmon Harbor Tackle, Stockade Market an at East Basin boat ramp. 541-613-0589
Fort Umpqua Days 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38, Elkton. Salmon derby at 6 a.m.; Lions breakfast 7; vendors and Butterfly Pavilion 10; church barbecue with live music by The Slow Ponies 11-1; pie auction 1; Echos of the Umpqua musical pageant 5, chuck wagon dinner with live music by Contra Swings at 6 p.m. www.elktonbutterflies.com
Port Orford Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon, Community Co-op parking lot, 812 Oregon St., Port Orford. 541-287-2000
Coquille Valley Farmers Market 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., old GP site at the light, Highway 42 and Adams Street, Coquille. Look for the flags. Vendor space $5 a day. dwcountrystore@hotmail.com
Art By the Bay 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Winchester Bay, Beach Boulevard. Live music by Worn Out Frets, vendors, food, adult beverages, plein air artists, fun for kids. Marine Activity Center will host live music 4:30 p.m., Local Honey and at 6:30 In Session. Food and no host bar by Bedrock's.
Coastal Inspirations Art Opening 1-3 p.m., South Slough Reserve, 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston. Featured artist Heather Callahan. RSVP at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Art Opening 5-7 p.m., Gallery By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. Featured Sharon Leahy and July Caldwell. Refreshments. Music by Robin O'Neil. Drawing for each artist's original at 6 p.m.
Sawduster's 52nd Season Closing Night 7 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Melodrama: Well Wishes & Wicked Wrongdoers or Ding, Dong, Dell: Threw Granny in the Wall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50, $5 for 12 and younger. Group rate $10 for 20 or more. www.SawdustTheatre.com
Sixth Annual Hollering Place Radio Show 7 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Admission: $10, $8 for seniors and students and $5 for children. thedolphinplayers.webs.com
SUNDAY, SEPT. 2
STEP Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay Salmon Derby daybreak-6 p.m., Winchester Bay and Umpqua River. Tickets $10 or $25 per boat, available at in Reedsport at Ace Hardware, The Recreation Center, Turman Tackle, and Rainbow Plaza boat ramp and in WB at Salmon Harbor Tackle, Stockade Market an at East Basin boat ramp. 541-613-0589
Fort Umpqua Days 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38, Elkton. Salmon derby at 6 a.m.; Lions breakfast 7; vendors and Butterfly Pavilion 10; church barbecue with live music by Oregon Old Time Fiddlers 11-1; Salmon Derby weigh-in/awards 3:30. www.elktonbutterflies.com
Sunday Market 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Visitor Information parking lot, near Commercial and Broadway, Coos Bay. Featuring fresh local produce from Fat Dog Farm and John's Farm Fresh Produce until supplies run out.
Art By the Bay 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Winchester Bay, Beach Boulevard. Live music by Worn Out Frets, vendors, food, adult beverages, plein air artists, fun for kids.
Free Summer Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum, 270 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon. Gold Panning: kids pan the first time free, $3 for additional tries. Adults $5 a try.
Sixth Annual Hollering Place Radio Show 2 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Admission: $10, $8 for seniors and students and $5 for children. thedolphinplayers.webs.com
Live Music with Brian Ernst 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
STEP Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay Salmon Derby daybreak-noon, Winchester Bay and Umpqua River. Tickets $10 or $25 per boat, available at in Reedsport at Ace Hardware, The Recreation Center, Turman Tackle, and Rainbow Plaza boat ramp and in WB at Salmon Harbor Tackle, Stockade Market an at East Basin boat ramp. 541-613-0589
South Coast Senior Singles Annual Labor Day Potluck noon-4 p.m., Tugman State Park, 72549 US Highway 101, Lakeside. All seniors welcome.
STEP Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay Salmon Derby Awards 1:30 p.m., Winchester Bay Marina Activity Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. OSU Master Food Preservers will check pressure canning devices free. https://coosbaydowntown.org
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
South Coast Inventors 6:30 p.m., Newmark Center Room 207, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Guest: Jonathan Sterling, President of Coos Bay Tech. southcoastinventors.org
Music on the Bay: Ripe the Band 7 p.m., Mingus Park Amphitheater, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Carpool of walk if you can. Food and drink available.