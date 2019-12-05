THURSDAY, DEC. 5
Veteran Art & Craft Show 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
Hearts & Hands Holiday Store 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Pony Village Mall.
FRAA Membership Holiday 3:30-5:30 p.m., Florence Regional Arts Alliance, 120 Maple St., Florence. Music, refreshments. Meet other artists. A $5 discount for membership. 541-997-4435
33rd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets.
Community Christmas Concert 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 2511 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. Performances by groups from various coastal communities.
Live Music with The Reed Brothers 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Bay Area Concert Band Winter Concert 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road, North Bend. Small group ensemble performances. Featured: Deck the Halls With Boughs of Holly; At Christmastime medley; and Carols of the Season; and Sleigh Ride. Admission is by donation.
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
Eagles' Craft Bazaar 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch, Coquille.
92nd Annual Christmas Bazaar 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Yachats Ladies Club, 286 W Third, Yachats.
Farmers & Artisans Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon. 541-347-3206
Holiday Craft Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bay Area Hospital, Myrtle, Cedar and Pine conference rooms, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Employees, past and present, their family, and Auxiliary homemade arts, crafts and baked goods. 541-269-8042
Vendor Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pacific View Assisted Living, 1000 Sixth Ave. W, Bandon. Adopt-A-Village in Guatamala gift items. www.adoptvillage.com
Veteran Art & Craft Show 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
Hearts & Hands Holiday Store 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Pony Village Mall.
F.I.R.S.T. Restaurant Day & Night 2-8 p.m., Uncle Randy's Cafe,, 29 W First St., Coquille. A percentage of sales will go to Friends Inspiring Reading Success Together. 541-396-5277
58th Annual Holiday Bazaar 4-8 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport.
33rd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets.
Coos Bay Downtown Wine Walk 5-7 p.m., start at Coos Bay Visitor Information Center, 50 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Map and glass for $10 donation. Proceeds are donated to various organizations. Only 200 glasses with Oregon Coast Historical Railway etching will be available for a $5 donation. www.facebook.com/coosbaywinewalk
"A Bandon Christmas Carol" 7 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets: $12, adults; $10, seniors; $5, for 12 and younger. Under the direction of Mike Dempsey; featuring Nameer El-Kadi, as Scrooge. Advance tickets available at Bandon Mercantile. www.bandonplayhouse.com
Holly Jolly Follies: Finding Joy at Christmastime 7 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence. Tickets $20 for adults, $10 for 12 and younger. 541-997-1994 or www.crowkids.com.
Live Music with Caught Red Handed 7 p.m., Broken Anchor, 325 Second St. SE, Bandon.
LTOB's Christmas Opry 7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Live music, singing, dancing and comedy. 541-756-4336
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Pancake Feed 8-11 a.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N Lake Road, Lakeside. All-you-can-eat pancakes with eggs, fruit, sausage/gravy and beverage. Adults $5, 60+ and children under 12, $4.
18th Annual Bus Jam 10 a.m.-3 p.m., four locations: Bandon Shopping Center, Coos Bay Bi-Mart, Coquille McKay's, and North Bend Bi-Mart. Load the bus with new unwrapped toys and/or canned food. Food is distributed through South Coast Food Share. Toys are distributed through the Rotary Toy Distribution. www.loadthebus.com or www.busjam.org
92nd Annual Christmas Bazaar 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Yachats Ladies Club, 286 W Third, Yachats. Chili and cornbread lunch 11-2.
Holiday Art Sale & Open House 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Highway 42, Coquille. Bake sale, cookie decorating 11-2 for all ages, raffles. Five raffle baskets have been prepared, one by each department at the center.
Holiday Open House & Artisan Market 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. Juried vendors. www.cooshistory.org
13th Annual Holiday Sale & Open House 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Classical Glass Stained Glass Studio, 2269 Broadway, North Bend. The holiday sale continues Tuesday through Saturday. Ends Friday, Dec. 20. Dragonfly window raffle tickets, $20. Proceeds will go to Bryan's Home.
Community Appreciation Free Admission Day 10 a.m.4 p.m., Umpqua Discovery Center, 409 Riverfront Way, Reedsport.
Eagles' Craft Bazaar 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch, Coquille.
Farmers & Artisans Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Town Marketplace, 250 First St. SW, Bandon. 541-347-3206
Friends of Coos Bay Public Library Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Member access at 9. Memberships available at the door, $5.
58th Annual Holiday Bazaar 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport.
Holiday Arts Festival 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence.
Dutch Mostert 28th Annual Art Studio Tour 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mostert Studio, 93696 Mallard Lane, North Bend. 541-756-3765
Hearts & Hands Holiday Store 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
Veteran Art & Craft Show 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Pony Village Mall.
Free Roller Skating 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bay Area Church of the Nazarene - Snoddy Gym, 1850 Clark St., North Bend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Bandon Library Friends Holiday Book Sale noon-4 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. Opens at 10 a.m. for members. Gift items for sale, live music, refreshments and quilt raffle.
Santa noon-6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., Coos Bay. Photos available from Emerald Coast Photography, $13-28.
'Home For Christmas' Holiday Concert 2 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Presented by Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, with guests Gold Coast Chorus, MHS and NBHS choruses, Zephry Quartet and more. Refreshments. Silent Auction. Admission is by donation. 541-808-1773 or 541-808-1002.
LTOB's Christmas Opry 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Live music, singing, dancing and comedy. 541-756-4336
"Jack Frost" Bus Jam Christmas Movie 2 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Admission 2 cans of food per person. Food will go to Bus Jam Toy & Food Drive.
North Bend's Holly Jolly Christmas 2:45-5:30 p.m., North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway, North Bend. Santa arrives at 3, visits with children. Refreshments, raffle for children's bikes, and poinsettia for adult. Tree Lighting at 5, Lighted Parade at 5:30. www.northbendoregon.us
33rd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets.
"A Bandon Christmas Carol" 7 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets: $12, adults; $10, seniors; $5, for 12 and younger. Under the direction of Mike Dempsey; featuring Nameer El-Kadi, as Scrooge. Advance tickets available at Bandon Mercantile. www.bandonplayhouse.com
Holly Jolly Follies: Finding Joy at Christmastime 7 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence. Tickets $20 for adults, $10 for 12 and younger. 541-997-1994 or www.crowkids.com.
Live Music with AJ Lee & Blue Summit 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Bus Jam Benefit Concert.
South Coast Community Contra Dance 7-10 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. Live music: The Session Band; caller: Silas Minyard. Alcohol- and fragrance-free. Refreshments are available. Admission: $7; students w/ID and seniors over 60, $6; members $5. Supervised children under 6 admitted free. http://southcoastfolksociety.wordpress.com
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
92nd Annual Christmas Bazaar 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Yachats Ladies Club, 286 W Third, Yachats.
Holiday Arts Festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence.
Dutch Mostert 28th Annual Art Studio Tour 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Mostert Studio, 93696 Mallard Lane, North Bend. 541-756-3765
Hearts & Hands Holiday Store 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
Veteran Art & Craft Show 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Pony Village Mall.
Friends of Coos Bay Public Library Used Book Sale noon-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Free books, bring a bag.
Santa 1-6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., Coos Bay. Photos available from Emerald Coast Photography, $13-28.
"A Bandon Christmas Carol" 2 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, Bandon. Tickets: $12, adults; $10, seniors; $5, for 12 and younger. Under the direction of Mike Dempsey; featuring Nameer El-Kadi, as Scrooge. Advance tickets available at Bandon Mercantile. www.bandonplayhouse.com
Holly Jolly Follies: Finding Joy at Christmastime 2 p.m., Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence. Tickets $20 for adults, $10 for 12 and younger. 541-997-1994 or www.crowkids.com.
LTOB's Christmas Opry 2 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Live music, singing, dancing and comedy. 541-756-4336
Coffee & Canvas: Charlie Brown 3 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Cost is $25 per person, includes materials. www.soitgoescoffee.com
33rd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets.
MONDAY, DEC. 9
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Powers High School, 1 High School Road, Powers. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
Hearts & Hands Holiday Store 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
33rd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Guest performers: MHS New Horizons. Parking $5. No pets.
Fountainview Academy: What Can I Give Him Concert 7 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2175 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Orchestral and vocal performance by Canadian gospel academy group.
Classic Movie Night: Ocean's Eleven 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. Warner Bros. 1960
Pub Science 7-9 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Topic Black-tailed deer research by Stuart Love, ODFW.
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Coquille High School, 499 W Central Blvd., Coquille. 800-733-2767 or www.redcross.org
13th Annual Holiday Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Classical Glass Stained Glass Studio, 2269 Broadway, North Bend. Dragonfly window raffle tickets, $20. Proceeds will go to Bryan's Home.
Hearts & Hands Holiday Store 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Storytime with Santa, 6:30 p.m. Juice and cookies for kids.
Human Rights Day: Celebrate Women noon-3:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Display features: Eight women who really made a difference and 30 Human Rights, ascribed in the Declaration. Live recordings will be made of individuals reciting one of the 30 Human Rights. Hosted by Human Rights Advocates of Coos County.
33rd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Guest performers: Pacific Community Church. Parking $5. No pets.
The Gaels Readers Theater: Santaland Diaries 7 p.m., Lord Bennett's lounge, 1695 Beach Loop Drive, Bandon. Tickets $10. Limited seating, RSVP to 541-404-2659.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
13th Annual Holiday Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Classical Glass Stained Glass Studio, 2269 Broadway, North Bend. Dragonfly window raffle tickets, $20. Proceeds will go to Bryan's Home.
Hearts & Hands Holiday Store 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
33rd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Guest performers: Light Hula Hoops. Parking $5. No pets.
Cape Arago Audubon Society Meeting 7 p.m., Charleston Marine Life Center, 63466 Boat Basin Road, Charleston. Center Director Trish Mace will give an overview of the center's programs and a tour. Learn about the Christmas Bird Count made in the Coquille Valley circle, set for Jan. 4.
The Gaels Readers Theater: Santaland Diaries 7 p.m., Lord Bennett's lounge, 1695 Beach Loop Drive, Bandon. Tickets $10. Limited seating, RSVP to 541-404-2659.
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
13th Annual Holiday Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Classical Glass Stained Glass Studio, 2269 Broadway, North Bend. Dragonfly window raffle tickets, $20. Proceeds will go to Bryan's Home.
Hearts & Hands Holiday Store 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend.
33rd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Guest performers: 5:30, Kingsview Christian Church, and 7:30, Bay Area Hospital. Parking $5. No pets.
Coquille Valley Seed Community Annual Potluck 6-9 p.m., Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch, Coquille. Share garden conversation and your favorite holiday dish. Bring your own table service. Kitchen available.
The Gaels Readers Theater: Santaland Diaries 7 p.m., Lord Bennett's lounge, 1695 Beach Loop Drive, Bandon. Tickets $10. Limited seating, RSVP to 541-404-2659.
Pub Trivia 7 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Tables compete for prizes.