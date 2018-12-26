THURSDAY, DEC. 27
Winter Whale Watch: Spoken Here 10 a.m.-1 p.m., sites include Umpqua River Lighthouse State Park, Shore Acres State Park, Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint, Battle Rock Wayside. Addition locations can be found at https://oregonstateparks.org
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. www.shoreacres.net
FRIDAY, DEC. 28
Winter Whale Watch: Spoken Here 10 a.m.-1 p.m., sites include Umpqua River Lighthouse State Park, Shore Acres State Park, Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint, Battle Rock Wayside. Addition locations can be found at https://oregonstateparks.org
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. www.shoreacres.net
Wine Tasting: Season Cellars 5-7 p.m., Mindpower Gallery, 417 Fir Ave., Reedsport.
Winter Throwdown: Dylan Vs. Dillon 7 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
SATURDAY, DEC. 29
North Bend Fire Department Christmas Tree Pickup all day, North Bend City Limits. Leave your undecorated tree on the sidewalk. Suggested but not required donation of $10 will go to "Kid for Christmas" program. 541-756-8581
Winter Whale Watch: Spoken Here 10 a.m.-1 p.m., sites include Umpqua River Lighthouse State Park, Shore Acres State Park, Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint, Battle Rock Wayside. Addition locations can be found at https://oregonstateparks.org
Meet the Cast & Puppets of Avenue Q 11 a.m.-1 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Includes a special preview.
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. www.shoreacres.net
SUNDAY, DEC. 30
Burning Bowl Service 10 a.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. Old thoughts, beliefs, behaviors are written on a piece of paper and symbolically burned to cleanse and purify.
Winter Whale Watch: Spoken Here 10 a.m.-1 p.m., sites include Umpqua River Lighthouse State Park, Shore Acres State Park, Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint, Battle Rock Wayside. Addition locations can be found at https://oregonstateparks.org
Burning Bowl Service 11 a.m., Unity of Bandon Church, 50211 US Highway 101, Bandon.
Soul for Lunch with Jeff Torrence 11 a.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. www.shoreacres.net
MONDAY, DEC. 31
World Healing Day 4 a.m., Unity By The Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. Join 70 countries and 50 states for the simultaneous World Healing Peace Meditation. Candle lighting for peace. www.quartus.org
World Healing Day 4 a.m., Unity of Bandon Church, 50211 US Highway 101, Bandon.
Winter Whale Watch: Spoken Here 10 a.m.-1 p.m., sites include Umpqua River Lighthouse State Park, Shore Acres State Park, Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint, Battle Rock Wayside. Addition locations can be found at https://oregonstateparks.org
32nd Annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 4-9:30 p.m., Shore Acres State Park, 89039 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. Garden House open with refreshments. Parking $5. No pets allowed in the park. www.shoreacres.net
Live Music with Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet 7-10 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. New Year's Eve pre-game party.
New Year's Eve Party 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles Lodge, 586 S Second St., Coos Bay. Admission $10, 21 and older. DJ & games. Courtesy car $5 in Coos Bay city limits. Food served at midnight when the ball drops.
Black & White Affair 8 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Sky Bar, 158 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Cover $10, includes champagne toast, 21 and older.
Aurora NEON New Year's Eve 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Coney Station, 295 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Wear your neon, paint your face. Live music by Aurora Band.