THURSDAY, JULY 26
Coos County Fair 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point. www.cooscountyfair.com
Curry County Fair 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. www.curryfair.com
Summer Adventure Program: Oregon Rocks 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Presented by Museum of Natural and Cultural History. coosbaylibrary.org
Grand Opening 2-8 p.m., Bon Appetit Catering & Event Center, 63330 Boat Basin Road, Charleston. Starting at 5:30 light appetizers and refreshments will be served. Special guests: Miss Coos County title holders. Door prizes and drawing.
Oregon Coast Music Festival: Pops Concert 7:30 p.m., Marshfield High School Auditorium, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Associate conductor Adam Stearns will lead "There'll Always be an England," a medley of Oliver, the Beatles and others. Tickets: $15 students, $20 members or $25 nonmembers. www.oregoncoastmusic.org
FRIDAY, JULY 27
Coos Bay Elks Annual Fundraiser Garage Sale 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Coos Bay Elks Lodge, 265 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Proceeds go to support the Snack Pack Program at Madison School.
Coos County Fair 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point. www.cooscountyfair.com
Curry County Fair 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. www.curryfair.com
Art Cart in the Park noon, Airport Heights Park, off Colorado Avenue in North Bend. For kids of all ages and skill levels.
Listen, Lunch & Learn noon-1 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Hosted by Oregon Coast Music Festival. Associate Pops conductor will discuss festival composers and music. Bring a lunch.
Music on the Corner: Che's Lounge noon-1 p.m., vacant lot at Fourth & Anderson, Coos Bay. Bring a chair, lunch, and a friend. www.coosbaydowntown.org
Curry County Fair Youth Battle of the Bands 4 p.m., Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. www.curryfair.com
Wine Tasting: Season Cellars 5-7 p.m., Mindpower Gallery, 417 Fir Ave., Reedsport.
Summer Luau 6-10 p.m., Flappers Wine & Whiskey Bar, 375 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Tickets to 21 and older event $45 or 2 for $70. Tables of 6 for $20 or 8 for $300 available. 541-808-3828. Theme dress. Stillwagon Distillery Tiki Rum Tasting, live music by Men from S.U.R.F. and Magic Hat Band. Silent auction and live mermaid photo booth. Proceeds will help Coos Bay Police Department's K-9 Unit.
SATURDAY, JULY 28
Coos Bay Elks Annual Fundraiser Garage Sale 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Coos Bay Elks Lodge, 265 Central Ave., Coos Bay. Proceeds go to support the Snack Pack Program at Madison School.
Port Orford Farmers Market 9 a.m.-noon, Community Co-op parking lot, 812 Oregon St., Port Orford. 541-287-2000
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Beaver Hill Transfer Site, 55722 US Highway 101 S, Coos Bay. Household chemicals only, original containers and labels. NO: asbestos, ammunition or explosives, medical waste, sharps or radioactive materials. Please call 541-396-7624 to schedule an appointment to help eliminate long lines and waiting.
Coquille Valley Farmers Market 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., old GP site at the light, Highway 42 and Adams Street, Coquille. Look for the flags. Vendor space $5 a day. dwcountrystore@hotmail.com
Coos County Fair 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Coos County Fairgrounds, 770 Fourth St., Myrtle Point. www.cooscountyfair.com
Coquille River Water Trail Guided Tour 10 a.m.-1 p.m., meet at the Ernie Byant Park Boat Ramp on River Road in Myrtle Point. Paddle will go to Arago County Park. Bring your water craft, PFD, water and a snack. Shuttle back provided. South Coast Tour rentals available on first come basis, 541-373-0487.
Friends of Coquille Public Library Used Book Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Jefferson School, 790 W 11th St., Coquille.
TRIO Upward Bound Carnival Fundraiser 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Newmark Center, 1988 Newmark, Coos Bay. There will be 20 different booths, games, bouncy house, entertainment by SoundWaves 2018 and Got Talent contestants. Food vendors, silent auction, carnival cash, cake walk, bingo. Admission $7.50 or family four pack $20
Curry County Fair 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. www.curryfair.com
Oregon Rocks! 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. Presented by the UO Museum of Natural History.
Oregon Rocks! A Geology Adventure 2:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Curry County Fair Adult Battle of the Bands 4 p.m., Event Center on the Beach, 29392 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach. www.curryfair.com
Jam & Open Mic Nite 6 p.m., God's House of Vision/Art Gallery & Studio 10 E First St., Coquille.
Contra Dance 7 p.m., Sixes Grange, 44556 US Highway 101, Sixes. Live Music by the Outstanding Open Band; Calling by Paul Poresky. No alcohol or fragrance. Side of the Tide Morris Dancers will entertain during break. www.southcoastfolksociety.com
Little Ole Opry on the Bay: Director's Choice 7 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., Coos Bay. http://thelibertytheatre.org
Sawduster's 52nd Season 7 p.m., Sawdust Theatre, 120 N Adams, Coquille. Melodrama: Well Wishes & Wicked Wrongdoers or Ding, Dong, Dell: Threw Granny in the Wall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50, $5 for 12 and younger. Group rate $10 for 20 or more. www.SawdustTheatre.com
Oregon Coast Music Festival: Concert Favorites 7:30 p.m., Marshfield High School Auditorium, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay. Maestro James Pail will conduct the 80 piece orchestra for the 27th year. Tickets: $15 students, $20 members or $25 nonmembers. www.oregoncoastmusic.org
Live Music with Chiefed 8 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay.
SUNDAY, JULY 29
Free Summer Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandon Historical Society Museum, 270 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon.
Little Ole Opry on the Bay: Director's Choice 7 p.m., The Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave., Coos Bay. http://thelibertytheatre.org
MONDAY, JULY 30
Mate' Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S Second St., Coos Bay. Sample coffee alternative Guayaki Yerba Mate'.
Art Cart in the Park noon, Madison Street School, 400 Madison St., Empire District of Coos Bay. For kids of all ages and skill levels.
"Harvey" Auditions 6:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Rehearsals begin Aug. 6. Production dates Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 12-14. Proceeds will go to Bay Area First Step. 541-294-6041
Swim Lessons and Open Swim 7-9 p.m., Mingus Park Pool, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Free lessons for kids 7-7:30 p.m., ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free open swim 7:30-9 p.m. Questions? Call 541-297-3093
TUESDAY, JULY 31
Summer Adventure Program: Harry Potter Escape Room Times vary - registration required, Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. coosbaylibrary.org
"Harvey" Auditions 6:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Rehearsals begin Aug. 6. Production dates Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 12-14. Proceeds will go to Bay Area First Step. 541-294-6041
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1
Coos Bay Farmers Market 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 50-400 Central Ave., Coos Bay. OSU Master Food Preservers will check pressure canning devices free. www.coosbaydowntown.org
Hughes House Living History 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Cape Blanco Light Station between mileposts 296-297, Cape Blanco. Meet Jane Hughes and her family and friends.
Art Cart in the Park 11:30 a.m., Ferry Road Park, off Sherman Avenue in North Bend. For kids of all ages and skill levels.
Swim Lessons and Open Swim 7-9 p.m., Mingus Park Pool, 600 N 10th St., Coos Bay. Free lessons for kids 7-7:30 p.m., ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free open swim 7:30-9 p.m. Questions? Call 541-297-3093
THURSDAY, AUG. 2
Summer Adventure Program: Birdhouse Workshop for Kids 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Registration required. coosbaylibrary.org
Authors Gary Carter and Christine Roney Readings & Signings 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bandon Public Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. Carter: The Cedars of Lebanon, and Songs from the Southern Oregon Coast anthology and Christine Roney: Fading Grace and Beyond Stone.
Summer Adventure Program: Birdhouse Workshop for Adults 6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Registration required. coosbaylibrary.org
Riverfront Rhythms Concert: HotWaxx 6-7:30 p.m., Umpqua Discovery Center, 409 Riverfront Way. Doo wop, '50s-'80s. No pets, smoking or alcohol.
South Coast Inventors 6:30 p.m., Newmark Center Room 207, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Guests: Seth Marchant, Paul Clem Partners and Stephanie Hadley or Social Yak, social media marketing. southcoastinventors.org