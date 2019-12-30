Back in August I had my blood work done. Seems I had been eating badly, gaining a few more pounds since February and it all showed in my numbers.
My cholesterol had gone from high 214 in February to 244 in August. My doctor suggested statin drugs to help me get my cholesterol under control. That was a low day, psychologically. I had failed myself. I was down to two pairs of fat pants and resisting a size up.
Statin drugs' known side effects are liver damage and increased risk of type 2 diabetes so I got serious. Really serious. Scared and serious.
When I was complaining about my numbers, incredulously because I rarely even eat red meat, unlike my man creature; I guess he thought if I was in trouble maybe we both better get serious. Suddenly we were unpacking the NordicTrack treadmill. Yahoo. Initially I wasn't thrilled because the only place it was going to work was in the front room that already had a 9 foot couch, a futon and extra long dining table.
I live in one of those neighborhoods with no sidewalks so its hard to think about walking where I could be run down. I'm near the beach but no fun alone. I tried the gym, too hard to fit in my schedule. So I embraced the treadmill.
Word games on the treadmill, the deal I made with myself, and at least 100 calories. Quite painless, one night recently I talked on the phone and did my games while burning 425 calories. I just walk at various speeds because I've managed to damage a foot and have been diagnosed with a Morton's Neuroma (bruised nerve between toes) and a bunion (my big toe doesn't aim where it used to). Both of those fun little issues came after a serious spill in the dark nearing the curb. Fun fact, my shoe hurts like never before on that foot.
Both knees are treated with care after the old snow ski injuries because I'm trying to avoid a future knee replacement. It takes roughly 10 minutes to burn 100 calories.
So no pizza, no burger, no shellfish, hardly any cheese, hardly any bread, hardly an adult beverage. I chowed down of foods that are supposed to help lower cholesterol. A lot of quinoa, flax seeds and capsules, chia and sunflower seeds with my green drinks. I've included more dates, avocados, and smoked salmon. Shifting away from shrimp cocktails and pesto on everything to better choices has made a difference.
In case you are wondering, green drinks can include anything really. My latest includes apples, cucumber, celery, lime and cilantro.
Halloween and Thanksgiving required serious self-control. Don't get me wrong, I still indulged a little. But I did it, I reached my first goal and my new number for December was 209.