Buy a kneeler with handles that will help you get up. There are some versions that can be turned over and used as a seat.
Sit on a bucket or seat made for gardening.
Use major muscles and keep your back straight.
Start small. Biting off more than you can handle means more work and more chance of overdoing it.
Keep pruners and other equipment sharp and clean. With pruners, use a sheath to protect yourself from accidentally sitting or kneeling on them.
Build raised beds or tables out of wood, concrete blocks or thick pavers. Make them 3 to 4 feet wide so you can easily reach into the middle. Height should be between 24 to 36 inches. Kits are also available.
Provide benches in the garden or next to it. Take breaks to avoid fatigue and enjoy the beauty.
Move the garden to you by planting in containers or window boxes. Containers are easier to weed and water than gardens in the ground. They also take much less work to fill with soil than adding compost to in-ground gardens. Containers with wheels are easy to move around.
You have free articles remaining.
Make beds narrow enough so that you can get to the center when sitting or kneeling.
Keep tools, hoses, wheelbarrows and other equipment put away so that there’s no chance of tripping over them.
Use a light or expanding hose.
Make paths easy to navigate without having to show people where to go.
Design wider paths with places to turn around. This works for wheelbarrows as well as mobility devices.
Instead of steps use gradually sloping paths.
Keep tools and equipment close to the garden so you don’t have to walk far. If possible, move or build sheds adjacent to the garden.
Garden with lower maintenance plants that don’t need as much water, pruning, staking and deadheading. Look for plants that are disease and pest resistant.