PISTOL RIVER — The Pistol River Concert Association announces the appearance of The Special Consensus bluegrass band in concert at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Pistol River Friendship Hall, 24194 Carpenterville Road, Pistol River.
Formed in the Chicago area in 1975, The Special Consensus is a four-person acoustic bluegrass band with a repertoire that features traditional bluegrass standards, original compositions by band members and professional songwriters and songs from other musical genres performed in the bluegrass format.
The band has released 18 recordings and has appeared on numerous National Public Radio programs and cable television shows, including The Nashville Network and the Grand Ole Opry at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. International tours have brought the band to Australia, Canada, Europe, South America, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The Special C has appeared in concert with many symphony orchestras nationwide and has brought an informative in-school presentation to schools nationally and internationally since 1984.
The show is presented by the Pistol River Concert Association. Tickets are $20 and available at Wright’s Custom Framing in Brookings and at Gold Beach Books in Gold Beach. Tickets may also be reserved by calling 541-247-2848, or online at www.pistolriver.com.