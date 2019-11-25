COOS BAY — One of the South Coast’s longest running traditions, “The Sounds of Christmas” concert will again be presented at The Egyptian Theatre at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Lee Littlefield, Paul Quarino and members of the Christmas Brass will delight young and old with the rich sounds of Christmas through familiar holiday songs, snappy arrangements of familiar tunes and lively Christmas caroling with the Wurlitzer.
Sponsored by the Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association, this special event has been a gift to the community from the musicians and the theater for 45 years.
Concert-goers will enjoy the power of the 1925 Wurlitzer organ when Lee and Paul take their place at the console. The only one of its kind in Oregon still played in its original installation, there continues an ongoing effort to maintain and restore this wonderful instrument to its former glory.
Lee Littlefield has performed since high school days on the Wurlitzer and has performed in this concert since its inception in 1974, She has worked tirelessly on the theater restoration and is excited at any opportunity to play The Mighty Wurlitzer.
Paul Quarino, one of the West Coast’s premier Wurlitzer concert artists, has given nearly four decades of expertise and elbow grease to the efforts in keeping the organ operational. Quarino has relocated to the coast from Portland, serves on the ETPA Board of Directors and is the organist at Harmony United Methodist Church in Coos Bay.
The Christmas Brass, a 45-year presence in the longtime concert, will offer memorable traditional holiday music and novelty tunes. The brass players come from all walks of life on the coast and they share a joy in playing and making beautiful music with their horns (and drums). Trombonist Steve Simpkins, The Bay Area Community Concert Band conductor, serves as organizer/conductor of the Christmas Brass. Joining Simpkins in the ensemble are: Steve Krajcir and Corindee Stauffers, trumpet; Sarah Massey, French horn; John Monks, euphonium; Dan McGraw, tuba; Steve Simpkins and Don Walden, trombone; and Trevor Edd, percussion.
The musicians champion keeping the spirit and tradition of Christmas alive through the great blend of organ and brass music, and sharing it with community members young and old in the beautiful auditorium of the Egyptian Theatre – it is part of what a South Oregon Coast Christmas is all about.
This is a free concert, donations appreciated, with theater concessions available. Any donations received will be applied to the Wurlitzer Organ Restoration Fund.
"Please take the time to make this wonderful concert part of your holiday plans and traditions," said an event spokesperson.