COOS BAY — A showing of the holiday classic “The Polar Express,” featuring Tom Hanks, will benefit the Oregon Coast Historical Railway. The film will run at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay. Prior to the movie, audience members can enjoy Christmas music played on the Mighty Wurlitzer by Lee Littlefield. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 6:30 p.m. and the movie at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for children. Proceeds will go to the Oregon Coast Historical Railway group’s restoration projects. In keeping with the theme, they’ll bring the Snug Harbor Railroad steam engine, to display in the lobby.
The Snug Harbor Railroad is a miniature steam engine that ran from the late 1950s to the early 1980s in Charleston. Many people who grew up in the area have fond memories of riding it. It’s been partly restored by the Oregon Coast Historical Railway, whose members bring it to such events as the Dec. 8 fundraiser movie.
In the movie The Polar Express Tom Hanks is a conductor leading a boy on a journey of discovery. It uses a technology called “performance capture” in which actors deliver a three-dimensional performance that’s recorded digitally, then manipulated into animated art. The 2004 movie has become a holiday classic, as has the tradition of the annual screening to benefit the local railroad group.
For information on the Oregon Coast Historical Railway call Dick Jamsgard at 541-297-6130.