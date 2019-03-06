What does one say about poetry? How about esoteric; understood by a small audience. It takes some conviction to share your work and for poet Michele Dalton there are stories, some with his poetry.
This man speaks slow and concise with his almost hypnotic deep velvety tone. Over the phone he read to me his signature poem, "Broken Wings." Admittedly I was a little distracted with the number of emails waiting for me so I wasn't 100 percent tuned in. But this poet Michele had something to share.
There was definitely a story. We didn't get into too much detail but there's a story there. After I saw his bio describing a rugged childhood and rocky journey into adulthood I understood more of his story.
He's no longer considered acting out.
Fast forward from childhood well into adulthood. Michele has a peaceful nature about him that traveled to me through the the telephone line.
He admittedly isn't looking for much. He is rich with truth. Knowledge he has gathered in his years.
Michele Dalton calls himself a truth seeker, a performance poet, singer, and actor. I call him an inspiration to anyone who may suffer from a broken wing. He may call his presentation therapeutic. Perhaps it is for himself or just maybe for someone else.
His performance titled "Love Is Not a Weapon" will be given at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, and again at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Dolphin Playhouse located at 580 Newmark Ave. in the historic Empire district of Coos Bay. Cost to hear "Love is Not a Weapon" and "Broken Wings" is $5. His performance is family friendly, no vulgarity.
Want to know more about the poet? Call him at 541-808-2611.