NORTH BEND — Congregation Mayim Shalom will show a free movie on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1:30-4 in the North Bend Public Library's large meeting room. "The Long Way Home" is a 1997 American documentary directed by Mark Jonathan Harris. It depicts the plight of Jewish refugees after World War II that contributed to the State of Israel.
The film’s emphasis is on the pitiful conditions for Jewish refugees in Europe after the war, as antisemitism was still rife and poverty was common. It also shows how emigration to the British Mandate of Palestine became a goal for many, but that British immigration rules often resulted in them being detained in camps in Cyprus. The eventual formation of the State Israel is then shown, with emphasis on the debates in the White House between Palestinian Jews, President Harry S. Truman and the United Nations.
"The Long Way Home" is narrated by Morgan Freeman and features the voices of Edward Asner, Sean Astin, Martin Landau, Miriam Margolyes, David Paymer, Nina Siemaszko, Helen Slater, and Michael York. The film won the Academy Award for the Best Documentary Feature in 1998.
Rabbi Jaqueline Brodsky will introduce the audience to this serious historical film shot in black and white and running two hours. After the movie ends there will be a break, free refreshments and discussion led by the rabbi.
Viewer discretion is advised.