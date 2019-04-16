NORTH BEND – Take a trip under the sea with Disney’s "The Little Mermaid." This fun-filled, timeless musical based on the tale by Hans Christian Anderson and the hit Disney movie makes its Liberty Theatre debut April 19-May 12.
The Little Theatre on the Bay production is directed by husband and wife team, Michael and Aymee Pedder. Michael has directed recent productions such as "The Addams Family," "Shrek The Musical" and "Avenue Q." Aymee directed "A Christmas Story" in 2017 and is also well known for the many roles she has played at LTOB, most notably one of the scene-stealing stepsisters in Cinderella and Princess Fiona in last year’s spring musical "Shrek The Musical."
"The Little Mermaid" cast contains a great mix of LTOB alums and newcomers to the Liberty Theatre stage. Sammie Huffman, current Miss Coos County’s Outstanding Teen plays the lead role of Ariel. The cast also features Hayden Mault as Prince Eric, Thomas Isenhart as Sebastian, Amanda Nelson as Ursula, Joshua Puckett as King Triton, Payden Johnston as Flounder, Preston Mosley as Flotsam, Aiden Slaska as Jetsam, McKenzie Rescorla as Scuttle and Sam Bonner as Grimsby.
“For this musical we are proud to have 13 people on the stage for their first time, and six cast members performing in their first lead roles at LTOB," said Michael Pedder. "Community theater provides such a rich atmosphere for people to display their talents and this journey has been no different. Our actors come from North Bend, Coos Bay, Lakeside, Reedsport, Coquille and Myrtle Point, and their dedication to this show is more than we could ask for.”
“We are so excited to present this Disney classic," said Aymee Pedder. "The cast and crew have worked diligently to create something magical just for you.”
The classic love story is Disney storytelling at its best. Unsatisfied with her life at sea, free-spirited young mermaid princess Ariel longs to experience the human world above. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.
The Little Mermaid features several classic songs including “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl” and “Part of Your World,” as well as new songs written by Oscar-winning Disney composer Alan Menken, the mastermind behind "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin" and "Pocahontas." Lyrics are by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater with book by Doug Wright.
Tickets for "The Little Mermaid" range from $10 for students, $13 for seniors and $15 for adults. To purchase tickets, visit www.thelibertytheatre.org, visit the box office on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.., call the box office at 541-756-4336.
Evening performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Matinee performances are at 2 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs for four weekends, April 19-May 12.