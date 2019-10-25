COQUILLE — The CREATE Youth Center and various other organizations planned to offer a haunted basement at the old Barrow's Building located next to Denny's in Coquille. It has been cancelled.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
COQUILLE — The CREATE Youth Center and various other organizations planned to offer a haunted basement at the old Barrow's Building located next to Denny's in Coquille. It has been cancelled.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.