COOS BAY — The Coos Bay and North Bend libraries will co-host a class, "The good4u Lifestyle," by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. The class will be held from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, online via Zoom.
In this class, O'Dell will provide stress-fighting tips involving diet and lifestyle. Come and learn how to stress less and live better, organizers said.
This class is free and open to everyone. For more information related to this program, call Paul Addis at the Coos Bay Public Library, 541-269-1101, or Drea Douglas at North Bend Public Library, 541-756-0400. Register by going to https://tinyurl.com/ycydpnj3.
