COOS BAY — Things are happening at The Artist Loft Gallery in April it starts with Hester Solsenge giving a demonstration on how to make a crocheted necklace during Downtown Coos Bay Wine Walk, from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 5. Hester will give a preview of this interesting style of jewelry she will be teaching the next day.
Crocheted Necklace with Hester Solsenge Saturday, April 6 — 10 a.m.-noon. Learn to make unique necklace just in time for Mother’s Day. Must know how to chain crochet. All materials provided. Pre-registration req’d. $30
Silk Scarf Painting with Sharon Backues Saturday, April 13 — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Learn to create beautiful wearable art with dyes. Bring watercolor brush, all other materials provided. Pre-registration req’d. Limit 5. $30
Handmade Journals with Ilese Levitt Sunday, April 14 — 2-5 p.m. Learn simple binding techniques to create beautiful handmade books with unique art papers. Students are encouraged to bring marbled papers or other specialty papers they would like to use. All materials will be provided. Pre-registration req-d. Limit 8. $35 or sign up with a friend for $30 each. All ages welcome. Tea and cookies offered.
Open Studio at the Gallery, Tuesday, April 16 — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring art projects on the third Tuesday and enjoy the camaraderie of other artists. Contact: ilese.levitt@gmail.com or 541-751-5110 for more information. No fee. Coffee, Tea & Cookies offered.
Alcohol Ink Tile Coasters wit Ilese Levitt Thursday, April 25 — 1-5 p.m. Apply alcohol inks to ceramic tiles, learn about the various finishing techniques and practice pouring Art Resin for a glass-like finish. Registration required. Limited to 6. All materials provided. $45
Strainer Acrylic Pour with Cherie Cloudt Sunday, April 28 — 1-5 p.m. Sip & Drip to create dramatic art by pouring acrylic paints through a strainer. Pre-registration req’d. Limit 6. Adults only. Light snacks and wine available. All materials provided. $40
Poetry Evening & Open Mic Thursday, April 25 — 6-8 p.m. Join for an evening of the spoken word. Bring your own writings or the poetry of your favorite poet to share. Musicians welcome to join in with acoustic instruments. Admission is free and refreshments will be available.
Artists' Reception Sunday, May 12 — 2-5 p.m. Meet Becky Eddy Phillips, The Artist Loft Gallery's guest artist in May. Phillips experiments with installation and performance to represent the primitive within a progressive contemporary plot.
To register or for more information about classes, visit www.TheArtistLoftGallery.com. Registration is required with payment to secure your space in class. Call 541-756-4088 or visit the gallery at 367 Anderson Ave. in downtown Coos Bay.