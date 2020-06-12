COOS BAY — Come on in and explore the Artist Loft Gallery at 367 Anderson St. in downtown Coos Bay as they reopen their doors to the public. There is a lot to enjoy, from paintings in a variety of mediums to jewelry, sculptural wood pieces, gift cards and more — all by local artists.
The month of June the gallery is featuring works by Carol Howald. Growing up in Alaska, Howald became well known for her oil and acrylic paintings of boats, landscapes, portraits and the local Tligit peoples. Since moving to Oregon in 2005, she has been busy with her own studio, freelance portrait work and teaching art classes. She has had works on display at Coos Art Museum and is an active member of Bay Area Artists’ Association. The Artist Loft Gallery is honored to have her as a member.
Also for June, gallery organizers are thrilled to feature Charles Edmunds, “Charles of Charleston." Unassuming, with a slight build and a twinkle in his eyes, Edmunds has humbly garnered the respect and adoration of the art community, as well as numerous awards. Besides his works on display at the Artist Loft Gallery, he has several pieces on permanent display at the Coos Art Museum. Edmunds is also an active member of Bay Area Artists’ Association and leads plein air groups throughout the year.
Gallery members were saddened in May by the passing of one of their longtime members, Duffy Stender. Stender was a teacher at Marshfield High School for 25 years and during that time developed his artisanship as a stone carver. After retirement, he broadened his talents to weaving beautiful pine needle baskets. Having spent his entire life in the Pacific Northwest, he was always drawn to the use of natural materials to express his art. Stop by and enjoy the display of his lovely work.
The gallery is now open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is doing its part to create a clean, safe environment for the public and maintain social distancing, with a large enough space to accommodate multiple visitors at a time. Masks are highly encouraged.
Stop by and see what’s new at the Artist Loft Gallery. Everyone is welcome.
