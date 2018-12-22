COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Art Center will host the annual Young Artists’ Show for aspiring artists aged 3 to 18. Over 200 young artists participate each year from around Coos County. The 2019 Young Artists' Show will open Feb. 5 and remain on exhibit through Feb. 22, at the center.
Submitted artwork must be original, with a limit of two entries per artist, in the areas of fine arts, sculpture, or photography. Paintings, marker, colored pencils, etc. qualify as fine arts. All fine art entries must be suitable for hanging with backing, mats, or frames. Frames are required for heavy art pieces. Photography also must have backing, mats, or frames. Sculptures may be ceramic, wood, or paper, and be sturdy and easily moved.
Each submission must be clearly labeled with artist’s name and contact information.
Entries will be accepted noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 through Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Art Center. Thursday’s deadline will be extended to 6:30 p.m.
An artist's reception will be held Thursday, Feb. 21. There will be five age categories with ribbons and prizes awarded at each level. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Prizes and ribbons will be presented at 7 p.m. Coquille Valley Art Center's regular hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Center is located just a mile and a half southeast of Coquille, at 10144 Highway 42.
For more information, call Kathy at 541-572-2198 or the Center at 541-396-3294. Find Coquille Valley Art Center on Facebook.