NORTH BEND — Celebrate the 115th annual July Jubilee in North Bend July 20-22. Warm up activities begin at 10 a.m., Friday with Coffee with a Cop at Ciccarelli's. Kids can Chalk the Walk at North Bend Public Library before the the July Jubliee Princesses arrive for their annual Royal Lunch at 11 a.m. Any child can have a free lunch while the princesses apply glitter tattoos, read fun stories and visit with Furry Friend animals.
Then its Friday night playtime for the adults from 5-7 p.m. with North Bend Sip 'N' Stroll. A $10 donation gets you a commemorative glass and map. Start at Engle's Furniture and end at The Liberty Theatre. At the theater, Barbara Griffin, the city's founding father Louis J Simpson's daughter, will cut the cake for the real Jubilee kickoff at 7:15 p.m. Honored Citizens and Outstanding Students will be named and Little Theater on the Bay will provide entertainment.
Saturday, July 21 begins at 8 a.m. with the July Jubilee Jaunt, at the North Bend Boardwalk and ends at Grant Circle with awards. South Coast Running Club will be hosting a separate run at 9:45 a.m.
At 10 a.m. the city jumps to life with an All Car Show 'N' Shine at North Bend Lanes and a Disc Golf Tournament at Winsor Park. Then following the Jaunt starting at 10:30 a.m. the Community Picnic and family fun activities will take place at and near Grant Circle. There will be free hot dots, ice cream, fun with clowns, balloons, games, and live music. Also appearing Wildlife Safari guests, Jump 4 Fun and the Charleston Marine Life Center. Back in Time will play live music from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. then Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet will be entertaining 1:30-3:30 p.m., so bring a chair.
Saturday at the library 11 a.m. to noon Micah & Me Dance Party for kids. At North Bend Lanes Free bowling for kids, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., there will be an outdoor barbecue, a mechanical bull, Jump-4-Fun.
The 115th North Bend July Jubilee Parade starts at 1 p.m. The new parade route includes Montana, McPherson, Florida around the newly planted Lincoln Square, down Union to Grant Circle, then California, Meade, to Connecticut.
Following the parade, the partying continues at the Back Alley before the annual Cruise that will start at 5:30 p.m. At The Liberty Theatre Little Ole' Opry on the Bay '50s Rock and Roll show will begin at 7 p.m.
Things wind down Sunday with the Historical Walk with Dick Wagner. Meet him at Gorst Memorial at 10 a.m., that's at the California Street boat ramp. Then take the kids to North Bend Municipal Pool, noon- 4 p.m. for free swimming then catch Little Ole' Opry on the Bay '50s Rock and Roll show at 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Bonnie Hayes at North Bend Visitor Information Center, 541-756-4613.