NORTH BEND — In the hit comedy musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," a charming and quirky group of outsiders discover they can stand out and fit in at the same time.
Little Theatre on the Bay will present this award-winning show weekends Oct. 25 – Nov. 10 at the Historic Liberty Theatre, 2100 Sherman Ave. in downtown North Bend. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows are 2 p.m.
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" will kick off LTOB’s 72nd season.
“Going into this, I had no idea what to expect,” said first-time director and Marshfield High School student McKenzie Rescorla. “I’ve always wanted to direct a musical, but I never thought I’d actually get to do it. This show was a perfect start because the story is relatable and extremely well written. The comedic nature of the script always makes rehearsal fun and slightly unpredictable. It’s been amazing to watch all of this come together.”
Rescorla has been featured in many LTOB productions herself and was recognized by the board of directors for her talent as well as her maturity and eye for detail, which made her the perfect candidate to direct, according to LTOB president Aymée Pedder.
The musical follows six semi-pubescent middle-schoolers competing to be the best speller and equally quirky adult moderators who barely managed to escape childhood themselves. In this hilarious tale, they learn the lesson that winning is not everything, and losing does not necessarily make you a loser.
The talented ensemble cast features John Adamson, Aymée Pedder, Taylor Marchant, Moira O’Bryan, Michelle Moore, Jason Moore, Michael Pedder, Ana Abarca and Joshua Puckett. First directed on Broadway in 2005 by James Lapine, the musical is the winner of two Tony awards, two Theatre World awards, three Drama Desk awards and two Lucille Lortel awards.
You have free articles remaining.
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is based on the book by Rachel Sheinkin, with music and lyrics by William Finn. The School of Drama performance is directed and choreographed by Deer with music direction by Associate Professor Thomas Douglas.
Rescorla believes that audiences are really going to enjoy this show.
“We all hope it makes you laugh, cry and teaches you how to spell a few new words!” Rescorla said.
Tickets are now available online and at the LTOB box office. Tickets cost $15 for adults, and $13 for seniors age 55 and older and children under age 13. This season, LTOB has implemented reserved seating for all of its shows. For additional information about the musical, contact the Little Theatre on the Bay at 541-756-4336 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Box office is open one hour before each performance.
The remainder of the 2019-20 season includes the Christmas Opry Dec. 6-8; "And Then There Were None," Jan. 17-Feb. 2, 2020; "Nunsensations - The Nunsense Vegas Revue," Feb. 20-March 1; "Matilda the Musical," April 17-May 10; "Tribute to Our Veterans" USO-style show, May 23 and 24; "The Leading Ladies," June 12-21; and Little Ole' Opry on the Bay, July 11-Aug. 2.
For more information on the 2019-2020 season or to purchase tickets online, visit www.TheLibertyTheatre.org.