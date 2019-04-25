LAKESIDE — The Tenmile Lakes Association will sponsor clean up to celebrate Earth Day and volunteers will get a free lunch. This clean up will include the water and shoreline so bring your boat, kayak or canoe to help clean up the lakes. Volunteers also will help on shore at and around Wulfy Beach to spruce it up and prepare for visitors. Bring equipment to help pull and cut back invasive weeds, rake the sand, and generally beautify the park.
Meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27 on Wulfy Beach to check in and select a task. The Tenmile Lakes Association will provide lunch for all of the volunteers.
For more information, call 541-759-3981.