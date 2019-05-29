CHARLESTON — The South Slough Reserve once again will offer a camp for 9-12th grade students with a strong interest in science, natural resources and coastal issues. The experience will fully immerse students in Reserve research and high-level exploration to help teens understand what their future as a scientist might be like. Cost is $105 per student
Dungeness Summer science Camp is designed for 6-8th grade students who want to combine natural history, science and adventure. This camp meets at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston, and focuses on exploring the Coos Bay watershed and deepening understanding of estuaries. Fee is $100 per camper.
Campers will need to bring their own lunch. A snack will provided during the day. Camps are structured to fit the abilities and interests according to the grade campers will be entering in the Fall of 2019. Registration is through Eventbrite, where you will have the option to pay online, through the mail or in person.