COOS BAY — The Junior Chamber of Commerce at Southwestern Oregon Community College will hold its fourth-annual Teddy Bear Toss to benefit Bay Area Hospital’s Pediatric Unit and Kids’ HOPE Center on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Teddy Bear Toss will be held inside the Prosper Hall Gym at SWOCC during the men’s basketball game versus the PCC Panthers starting at 4 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or stuffed animals to the basketball game and toss them onto the court during the halftime presentation. Each individual who brings a new stuffed animal will receive free admission to the basketball game.
The Teddy Bear Toss provides much-needed comfort to both pediatric patients who may have fear or anxiety about being hospitalized, and to those children who are scared or confused coming into the Kids’ HOPE Center, the Child Abuse Intervention Center for Coos County. On average, Bay Area Hospital sees nearly 3,000 children a year in its Emergency Department, and about 200 of those children get admitted into the hospital. Last year, the Kids’ HOPE Center provided services and supports to over 375 children and their families.
Teddy bear and stuffed animal donations can also be dropped off at Ken Ware, Cardinal Services, or any Banner Bank. Those donations will go to the Pediatric Unit and Kids’ HOPE Center.
For additional information, contact Olivia Alley, communications coordinator at Bay Area Hospital, 541-267-1991.