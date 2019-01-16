COOS BAY — Grays Harbor Historical Seaport tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, official ambassadors of Washington State, will visit Coos Bay's official tall ship port from May 1-5.
The vessels will be available to tour at the dock and admittance will be by a suggested $5 donation. Vessel tours will be available 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 3; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.
Fun all-ages, Grays Harbor will be offering one Adventure Sail Saturday, May 4, and Battle Sails May 4-5. Tickets are required and are available by calling 800-200-5239 or online at www.historicalseaport.org.
Sailing guests will embark on two-hour tall ship sailing experiences. The Adventure Sail will feature sailing as its been done for hundreds of years. Join in a sea shanty, enjoy breathtaking views, and meet the modern day crew that travels the west coast. Battle Sails feature fast-paced maneuvering and live black powder cannon fire.
A ticket is required for all passengers, including babies. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are not provided, but you are welcome to bring your own (no glass please). Accessibility is addressed on a case-by-case basis, so please talk to us ahead of time to be sure we can accommodate your needs.