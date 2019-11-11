{{featured_button_text}}
NOV. 1, 2018 — Coos County Sherriff's Deputy Jon Boswell pets Raven,the newest addition to the Coos County Sheriff's Department K-9 program outside of the department's office Wednesday in Coquille. Ed Glazar, The World

 Ed Glazar, The World

COQUILLE — The second annual fundraiser event to help support Coos County Sheriff K-9 officers Odin and Raven, will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Egyptian Theatre. There will be a silent auction starting at 5 p.m. and showing of the family friendly movie, "Hotel for Dogs" starting at 6 p.m. There is no charge for the movie and there also will be a free raffle drawing for kids under 15, a chance to win a new bicycle.

There also will be a Q&A session for the handlers and their pups at this feel good event.

For more information, contact Jill Rasmusen at rasmusenmom@yahoo.com or 541-982-0500.

